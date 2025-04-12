Hi, Subscriber

Anthony Edwards Facing Suspension

Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards just wanted to know where the foul was.

It was the second quarter of Friday night’s win over Brooklyn, and Edwards had been whistled for a personal foul while guarding Keon Johnson. He spread his arms, said a few words, and suddenly the whistle blew again. Technical foul. His 18th of the season. And with it, a likely one-game suspension.

“They called a foul and I said, ‘Where was the f—ing foul?’ And he gave me a T,” Edwards explained postgame. “I’m praying they rescind it, because I don’t think it should’ve been a tech.”
via Dane Moore

What Anthony Edwards’ Suspension Means for Timberwolves

Under NBA rules, players receive an automatic one-game suspension after their 16th technical foul. Every two after that? Another game.

Unless the league rescinds Friday’s tech, Anthony Edwards will miss Sunday’s regular season finale against the Utah Jazz—a game that could determine whether the Timberwolves end up with home-court advantage or drop into the play-in.

“Anthony Edwards was assessed a technical foul for use of profanity directed toward an official,” said crew chief Bill Kennedy after the game.
via NBA Official

This is the second time this season Edwards has been suspended for techs. The first? February 28. Also against the Jazz. Minnesota lost that game.

Anthony Edwards and the Cost of Frustration

It didn’t look like much. Edwards opened his arms in frustration. Maybe barked something. But the ref heard profanity, and in today’s NBA, that’s all it takes.

“I don’t feel like it should’ve been a tech, but me and [referee Ray Acosta] got a good relationship. We talked it out after the fact.”
via ESPN

It’s not the first time this season Edwards has bumped up against league discipline. He’s already been fined six times, totaling over $320,000.

Coach Chris Finch said postgame that the Wolves were just as confused by the call as Edwards.

“It didn’t seem like there was anything egregious or overly demonstrative,” Finch said.
via ESPN

Timberwolves Fighting for Seeding

Minnesota enters the final game 48-33. Depending on Sunday’s results, they could finish anywhere from fourth to eighth in the Western Conference. That’s the difference between home-court advantage in Round 1 or a do-or-die play-in.

“We’ll try to see if he can appeal it, and if not, everyone’s going to have to step up,” Rudy Gobert said after the game.
via ESPN

Even against the lowly Jazz (17-64), playing without Edwards changes everything. He’s averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this season, and has been the emotional engine behind Minnesota’s late-season surge.

The Wolves are 16-4 since Edwards missed that last game against Utah. But this one’s different. This one matters.

Unless the league steps in, Anthony Edwards might be watching it from the bench.

