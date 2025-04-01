Brooklyn Nets view Giannis Antetokounmpo as “Plan A”

As the Brooklyn Nets plan their off-season, the Nets view the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo as “Plan A”, according to the New York Post’s Brian Lewis.

The Nets, who are currently 25-51 in the East, are trying to position themselves as the perfect landing spot for the two-time NBA MVP. As reports of dissatisfaction come from within the Bucks organization and Antetokounmpo’ pressure to win another title, there is uncertainty around his future with the team.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to their first NBA Championship in 50 years in 2021, but the team hasn’t gone further than the second round since. After bringing in guard Damian Lillard and hiring head coach Doc Rivers, the team has underperformed and failed to reach the upper echelon of the East, leading to questions around the team’s ability to compete.

If the Bucks star decides he wants to be traded, a deal to Brooklyn could work as the Nets have the draft capital and player contracts to make a trade work, and with a max contract opening on their roster, could help improve their roster around the former champion. Though a trade would instantly make the team a threat in the east, any players and contracts Milwaukee would take back could be a hold up.

While trading for Antetokounmpo is a no brainer for the Nets, the Bucks would have to make the decision to rebuild or remain a contender around Lillard. Milwaukee isn’t a bad team, but exist in the mid tier purgatory that doesn’t help them elevate but not bad enough to acquire talent in the draft.

The Brooklyn Nets view the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo as “Plan A”, but the path to the star depends on Antetokounmpo himself.