Anthony Edwards Throws Intriguing Pitch For Ex-Warriors Player To Join Minnesota

Anthony Edwards got a massive boost in the frontcourt after the Minnesota Timberwolves secured the signing of former Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga this offseason.

Edwards, the Timberwolves’ franchise cornerstone, played a vital role in bringing Kuminga to Minnesota, according to an NBA insider Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.

According to Krawczynski’s report, which recalled his conversation with Kuminga’s agent, Edwards emphasized Kuminga’s importance to the Timberwolves once he joined the squad next season.

“He said that one of the things that really resonated with Jonathan Kuminga was not just that Anthony Edwards, the face of the franchise, was reaching out directly to him and actively recruiting him and telling him ‘Hey, we need you’, but it was the message that he was giving Jonathan Kuminga,” Krawczynski said.

Anthony Edwards Projected Jonathan Kuminga To Be A Solid Player

Edwards added that Kuminga will be a key player in the Timberwolves’ two-way plans as he provides them versatility with his athleticism and length.

“He started with defense and saying ‘Hey, if you come here, we’re gonna focus on the defensive end; we’re gonna be a really tough defensive team to play against with you and me and Rudy and Jaden McDaniels‘,” Krawczynski wrote.

“Then the second thing he told Jonathan Kuminga was, ‘I know that you can cook offensively’. He had a very good playoff series against the Wolves when he was with the Warriors two years ago. He said, ‘Look, if there’s a matchup night where you just have the fourth-best defender on you and you can go at him, I’m gonna say go get him.’

Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game during the 2025-2026 NBA regular season, which was split between the Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks.

In Atlanta, Kuminga appeared in the postseason, putting up about 13.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game before losing in the first round against the eventual NBA champions New York Knicks.

Jonathan Kuminga Should Prove Himself With Anthony Edwards In Minnesota

Kuminga has signed a two-year, $12.4 million contract with the Timberwolves. The deal is a short-term, “prove-it” contract that includes a $6.4 million player option for the second season, allowing Kuminga to enter free agency again in the summer of 2027.

Kuminga turned down a reported $75 million extension offer from the Golden State Warriors earlier in the year, as well as reportedly a more lucrative three-year, $12 million-plus annual sign-and-trade offer from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kuminga is projected to fill the vacant starting power forward slot alongside Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert.

Earlier in the offseason, the Timberwolves traded Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets and exchanged versatile forward Naz Reid for Ball in the massive deal.

The Timberwolves really wanted Kuminga that they cleared the necessary cap space under the salary cap apron to finalize his contract. The Timberwolves traded wing Josh Green and cash to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Cody Williams and John Konchar.

Last season, the Timberwolves finished the regular season with 49 wins, getting the sixth seed in the Western Conference before taking down the Denver Nuggets in the first round. They then bowed down to the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs in the second round.