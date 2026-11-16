Timberwolves Coach Slams Rudy Gobert For Awful Missed Layups

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch publicly called out center Rudy Gobert following a disappointing 117-106 home loss to the Chicago Bulls.

During his postgame press conference, Finch did not hold back after Gobert finished with just one point on 0-for-7 shooting from the field in 27 minutes, including six misses right around the rim and a viral layup attempt that hit the bottom of the backboard.

Finch bluntly noted that Gobert has been getting stripped, missing easy layups, and failing to finish strong in the paint. Emphasizing the need for better balance and physicality, Finch stated that the veteran big man must gather himself and finish through contact.

“He hasn’t been able to finish. He’s getting stripped. He’s missing layups. He’s not finishing strong,” Finch said. “He’s got to get on balance, collect, and finish strong. And it’s sometimes going to be through contact, so we need him to get his finishing back around the paint.”

The frustration stems from a broader early-season slump in which Gobert has gone without a made field goal in four of his first 12 games, a sharp drop-off from his career 65.6% field goal mark that left Minnesota short on reliable interior scoring.

This season, Gobert is shooting 46.4% from the field over 12 games. In addition to his field goal efficiency, the 7-foot-1 center is averaging 7.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 0.3 steals in approximately 29.1 minutes per game.

Gobert Hypothetically Should Be Better With LaMelo Ball

Rudy Gobert’s overall impact on the Timberwolves elevates alongside LaMelo Ball, though the pairing has produced mixed results early in the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Playing next to an elite, creative floor general like Ball gives Gobert a true pick-and-roll partner capable of throwing lobs from unconventional angles and rewarding him as a rim runner.

When Gobert sets firm screens, Ball’s perimeter shooting gravity forces defenses to step up, creating open space for Gobert to roll to the basket or make plays out of the short roll near the free-throw line.

Ultimately, while Gobert must convert his close-range looks more consistently, Ball’s playmaking and energy unlock a more dynamic two-man game that maximizes Gobert’s strengths on both ends of the floor.

Gobert Praises LaMelo Ball’s Defense

Despite Ball carrying a reputation as a defensive liability earlier in his career, Gobert highlighted how the point guard is taking individual matchups personally to help anchor the league’s top-ranked defense.

“No, he’s been great, he’s been competing and that’s the number one thing. Teams have been trying to put him in a lot of actions and he’s been taking that personal and it’s showing that it’s not going to be easy for them,” Gobert said of Ball.

“He’s going to guard and then obviously we all team defense on the back end. He’s taking that challenge, and that’s the most important thing. That’s the mindset, it’s all about doing whatever it takes to win.”

The two should continue to be Timberwolves’ best pick-and-roll duo for the rest of the season. The team would also need the two to be more potent as they hold the fort while Anthony Edwards is still out with an injury.