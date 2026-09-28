Timberwolves PG Donte DiVincenzo Announces Bold Injury Return Plans

After suffering a torn Achilles tendon for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, point guard Donte DiVincenzo said that he plans to return from his injury at some point during the upcoming season during the team’s media day.

DiVincenzo went out in May, and while there was previously no exact return timeline for the guard, the player himself revealed a positive injury update and said that he expects to get back on the court quicker than anyone first thought.

The guard was dealt from the New York Knicks to the Timberwolves along with Julius Randle for Karl-Anthony Towns just over two years ago, and remains a key piece of the franchise. However, Minnesota traded for LaMelo Ball this season, as they remain without DiVincenzo for the time being.

Donte DiVincenzo Achilles Injury Update

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, DiVincenzo has plans to play during the 2026-27 NBA season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the first round of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets.

“Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo is rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered in the first round of the playoffs. He said the process has gone even better than he thought and he does plan to play at some point this season for the Timberwolves,” the Timberwolves reporter wrote. “He was one of the best players for the Wolves down the stretch last season and would be a big lift if he can get back close to what he was last season.”

Additionally, Timberwolves general manager Tim Connelly echoed similar statements during media day.

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“We don’t want to put any additional pressure on him, but we’re cautiously optimistic that we’re gonna see Donte this season, and we know how much he brings to our team,” he said.

After the franchise announced DiVincenzo had undergone successful Achilles surgery by the same doctor that repaired Jayson Tatum‘s injury, there have been few updates on his health. But now, it appears the point guard is eyeing a return sooner than expected, and could be back on the floor either during the 2027 NBA Playoffs, or even earlier.

What Else Was Said At Minnesota’s Media Day?

Though the DiVincenzo injury update was great news for the Timberwolves, it wasn’t the only development or notable quotes that have since emerged from the team’s media day.

Another interesting storyline came from key free agent signing Jonathan Kuminga, whom the Timberwolves added late in the summer. When asked about how he’d handle the cold Minnesota winters, the forward said that would be his biggest concern.

“That’s my biggest concern. I’m here now. I can’t run away from it. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a little tough, but it’s nothing I can’t handle.”

Franchise superstar Anthony Edwards also spoke to the media, saying that his eyes for the Timberwolves and himself are just to win.

“Anthony Edwards says he doesn’t have many individual goals for him this season. ‘I just want to win, whatever that looks like, whatever that takes,'” Krawczynski wrote in another post.

Reports also recently emerged that Rudy Gobert hasn’t had talks with the Timberwolves about a contract extension, but the center said that team morale is high heading into the season.

“The vibes are great. Sometimes I have to turn off the group chat” because it’s buzzing too much.”

There were a few other notable quotes from Ball and the other Timberwolves players, but the news on DiVincenzo’s health is great to hear for a team hopeful to finally get over the hump in the Western Conference.