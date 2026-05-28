Timberwolves Expected to Cut Ties With Injured Player This Offseason: Report

Heading into the offseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves have to address Ayo Dosunmu as he hits unrestricted free agency.

Minnesota’s president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly, labeled Dosunmu as the organization’s “most important free agent” heading into the offseason.

The Timberwolves enter the offseason with multiple roster spots to fill. They are closing in on the NBA’s second apron, assuming Dosunmu signs with Minnesota at a price just above the midlevel exception ($15 million).

Moving on from a player like Donte DiVincenzo could be the right move for the Timberwolves, says ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. The 29-year-old is coming off an Achilles injury that will likely result in him missing the majority of the 2026-27 season.

Timberwolves Could Move on From Donte DiVincenzo

It was terribly unfortunate for Donte DiVincenzo after the guard went down with a non-contact injury in Game 4 of their series against the Denver Nuggets. The injury resulted in a ruptured right Achilles tendon for DiVincenzo.

The setback required surgery. An injury like this has a long recovery timeline. Possibly somewhere between eight and 12 months.

Due to the likelihood that Donte DiVincenzo is going to miss a majority of the 2026-27 season, we may have seen his final moments as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He will enter next season on an expiring contract, getting paid $12.53 million.

Starting in all 82 games during the regular season, Donte DiVincenzo averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He was among the best in three-point shooting efficiency in 2025-26.

The Ayo Dosunmu Factor

After getting traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the February deadline, Ayo Dosunmu immediately became a lead role player for the franchise. Acquiring the guard for the rental year was big for the Timberwolves, and it carried over into the postseason as well.

Through 24 regular-season games, Dosunmu averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 52.1/41.4/92.5 shooting splits.

This success took a step up in the playoffs, where the guard averaged 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists on 50.0/42.5/92.6 shooting splits.

Dosunmu’s sample of games with the Timberwolves was highlighted by a 43-point performance in Minnesota’s Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Comparing Ayo Dosunmu to Donte DiVincenzo

The hope is that Donte DiVincenzo can return from his Achilles injury smoothly, but a setback like this could derail a player’s career.

The Boston Celtics‘ Jayson Tatum suffered a similar injury in last year’s playoffs. He returned to action in under 10 months. However, the Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton and the Portland Trail Blazers‘ Damian Lillard went through the same injury, resulting in them missing the entirety of 2025-26.

Because Ayo Dosunmu is younger (Dosunmu is 26 while DiVincenzo is 29) and isn’t dealing with a significant setback, the Timberwolves may commit to him and let go of Donte DiVincenzo.

Both players have similar playstyles: efficient three-point shooting and gritty defense.

Not just that, but Dosunmu is in the same age range as Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. Edwards is 25 years old, while McDaniels and Dosunmu are 26. Minnesota is in line for a busy offseason that will see major decisions being made.