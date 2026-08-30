Minnesota Timberwolves Make Major Roster Decision After Jonathan Kuminga Signing

The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to sign free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year contract.

Kuminga is expected to solve the power forward problem left by the trades of Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets and Naz Reid to the Charlotte Hornets. He is coming off a season split between the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks declined their team option to make Kuminga an unrestricted free agent. Other interested teams include the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers.

Timberwolves Make Major Roster Decision Amid Kuminga Deal

Speaking on the latest episode of The Hoops Collective podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst shared an update on the Minnesota Timberwolves’ plan for the injured Donte DiVincenzo.

DiVincenzo is currently recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets. He is on an expiring deal, but the Timberwolves are hoping to have him back on the court toward the end of next season.

Windhorst also revealed that the Timberwolves have no plans of trading DiVincenzo.

“The idea that the Timberwolves can count on Donte for significant contributions this year is unrealistic, and I don’t think they are,” Windhorst said, via RealGM. “That said, after covering the NBA for 24 years, you learn how these situations play out.

“While Minnesota isn’t putting any official expectations or pressure on his timeline, they harbor a quiet hope that he could return before the end of the season and give them something. And to be clear, they have no plans to trade him.”

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With Jayson Tatum returning from a torn Achilles tendon last season after less than a year of recovery, DiVincenzo certainly has a chance to replicate it.

With DiVincenzo likely out for the majority of the season, the Timberwolves will get plenty of production from LaMelo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu.

Timberwolves Roster After Kuminga Signing, Josh Green Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves needed to free up some cap space before officially signing Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year, $12.4 million contract. The Timberwolves traded Josh Green and cash to the Utah Jazz, as per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Minnesota received former 10th overall pick Cody Williams and veteran guard John Konchar. They also waived Konchar, which meant the Timberwolves still have one open roster spot remaining ahead of training camp.

Here is the current roster for the Timberwolves after the two latest deals:

GUARDS: LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo, Ayo Dosunmu, Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark, Bones Hyland and Zyon Pullin (TW)

FORWARDS: Jaden McDaniels, Jonathan Kuminga, Cody Williams, Trey Lyles, Isaiah Evans and Enrique Freeman (TW)

CENTERS: Rudy Gobert, Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky (TW)

Sports Illustrated’s Charlie Watson opined that the Timberwolves can sign second-round pick Trey Kaufman-Renn for the final roster spot. However, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic believes the franchise will look for a veteran to keep the locker room in check.