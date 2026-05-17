Full List of Timberwolves’ 2026 Unrestricted Free Agents, Including Mike Conley

Now that the Minnesota Timberwolves are officially eliminated from postseason contention, the focus will shift to the offseason – and free agency.

In addition to deciding what external free agents they might want to target, Minnesota’s front office will also be tasked with deciding which of their own pending free agents they want to try to keep, if any.

Full List of Minnesota Timberwolves 2026 Unrestricted Free Agents

In all, the Timberwolves have five players headed for unrestricted free agents over the offseason. Here’s the full list:

Mike Conley Bones Hyland Kyle Anderson Joe Ingles Ayo Dosunmu



All of those guys played meaningful minutes for the Timberwolves at some point last season, but it’s extremely unlikely that they’ll all be back in Minnesota.

In addition to those unrestricted free agents, the Wolves also have two players headed for restricted free agency: Jaylen Clark and two-way player Enrique Freeman. They’ll get an opportunity to match any outside offers that either of those guys get.

Mike Conley, Ayo Dosunmu Speak on Free Agency

It will be interesting to see what the Wolves decide to do with Conley. After 19 seasons, there was some speculation that the veteran guard would want to retire, but he made it clear that isn’t the case. He wants to make it an even 20 seasons in the league.

“I am going to do a lot of thinking, a lot of reflecting. What’s important for our family… I think I might’ve proved to myself that I can keep playing a little longer,” Conley said. “Who knows what that looks like, but definitely it’s going to happen.”

Meanwhile, Dosunmu expressed excitement about entering unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career, though he certainly sounded open to remining in Minnesota.

“The main thing that I really appreciated coming to Minnesota was how they accepted me. Coming in at the trade deadline, they accepted me right away. The fans are amazing, the environment is amazing. I love it. Being my first time being traded, I think they took me in with open arms,” Dosunmu said.

“So I’m excited. Of course, I’m excited also for free agency. Because being in the league for five years, this is my first time being able to go through free agency unrestricted, I’m looking forward to that. But at the same time, my time here, these two to three months in Minnesota has been great. I’m excited for the future.”