Timberwolves GM Praises ‘Hard Worker’ LaMelo Ball

Minnesota Timberwolves general manager Matt Llyod praised LaMelo Ball, whom he said is a “hard worker” who creates tons of “positive energy.”

The Timberwolves sent big man Naz Reid plus a package of draft picks and pick swaps for Ball and Josh Green, who was later rerouted to the Utah Jazz in a salary dump.

It was a massive trade for the Timberwolves, who got a secondary star for franchise icon Anthony Edwards as the club looks to win its first NBA Championship this season.

Timberwolves GM Praises LaMelo Ball

Speaking to KSTP Sports, Lloyd revealed that Ball has been in the Timberwolves training facility all summer long and that the team is extremely excited for him to join the squad this season.

“He’s been in there 90 percent of the day since the day we acquired him. He’s a hard worker, an incredibly focused worker, and he creates an atmosphere of positive energy,” Lloyd said.

Between Edwards and Ball, the Timberwolves have two players who can easily average over 20 points per game. On top of that, they have two All-NBA defenders in Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels, plus newly acquired forward Jonathan Kuminga and recently extended Ayo Dosunmu, as the Timberwolves look to chase a title with a stacked roster.

GM Excited For Cody Williams

This summer, the Timberwolves added Cody Williams in the Green salary dump, and Lloyd says the team is going to give him every opportunity to win a job with the club.

“There was a reason he was the 10th pick in the draft. We’re going to get a chance to see it here start Tuesday and then take it into the preseason and see what type of role he can etch out,” Lloyd said.

Overall, Timberwolves fans have a lot to be excited about this season, as the club should be one of the top-six teams in the NBA Western Conference and thus earn an automatic playoff berth.

There are a lot of really good teams in the West this year, but don’t count the Timberwolves out of making a long postseason run with Ball.