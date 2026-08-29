Timberwolves Open Salary Cap Space With Josh Green Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves have opened up the cap space necessary to sign Jonathan Kuminga by trading away Josh Green.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Timberwolves will trade Green to the Utah Jazz for Cody Williams and John Konchar. Then, the Timberwolves will waive Konchar and stretch his salary over the next three seasons, opening up cap room to officially sign Kuminga.

Timberwolves Trade Josh Green

Here are the details of the Green to Utah trade, per Charania.

“The Minnesota Timberwolves are trading Josh Green and cash to the Utah Jazz for Cody Williams and John Konchar, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on his X.

“The Timberwolves are expected to keep Cody Williams, the No. 10 pick in 2024, and waive-and-stretch John Konchar, sources said. They found a home for Josh Green on a Jazz team that wanted an additional 3-and-D wing; moving his $14.7 million deal gives Minnesota the salary space to sign Jonathan Kuminga using the taxpayer midlevel exception,” added Charania.

The Timberwolves are expected to keep Cody Williams, the No. 10 pick in 2024, and waive-and-stretch John Konchar, sources said. They found a home for Josh Green on a Jazz team that wanted an additional 3-and-D wing; moving his $14.7 million deal gives Minnesota the salary space… https://t.co/iyikXWZjvX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 29, 2026

As well, the Timberwolves are sending cash considerations to the Jazz in the deal, per reporter Jon Krawczynski.

“The Timberwolves are also sending cash considerations to Utah in the deal, sources tell @TheAthletic,” wrote Krawczynski.

Josh Green Never Played for Minnesota

The Timberwolves acquired Green alongside LaMelo Ball in their trade with the Charlotte Hornets earlier this offseason that sent Naz Reid and draft picks to Charlotte as part of a bigger four-team deal that also involved Julius Randle going to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Timberwolves made that trade to get Ball, and Green was essentially just a throw-in.

While Minnesota may have been open to keeping him on their roster, once they agreed to terms with Kuminga, it wasn’t possible to keep Green anymore, as he made too much money, being due $14.7 million this coming season.

By swapping Green’s money out for Williams, who makes $6 million, and Konchar, whose $6 million deal will be stretched over the next three seasons at $2 million per year, the Timberwolves will open up enough salary cap space under the NBA’s second apron to sign Kuminga, who will make $6 million on his new Timberwolves contract.