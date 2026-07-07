Minnesota Timberwolves Get Good LaMelo Ball News After NBA Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off the massive acquisition of LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets nearly two weeks ago.

The Timberwolves gave up Naz Reid, a 2033 first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps and three second-round picks to get Ball and Josh Green, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Ball’s six-year tenure in Charlotte ends on a good note, coming off leading the franchise to their most wins since 2016 with 44. However, the Hornets came up short in the NBA Play-In Tournament and failed to make the playoffs.

Timberwolves Receive Good LaMelo Ball News

While the trade isn’t official as the Minnesota Timberwolves finalize details of their trade with the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets, LaMelo Ball made his first public comments about his new team.

LaMelo called it a “dream” to play for the Timberwolves and team up with Anthony Edwards in the first episode of his father LaVar Ball‘s podcast called The LaVar Ball Show.

Amid the conversations about the trade, LaMelo delivered some good news to the Timberwovles and concerned fans. He revealed that he now has a driver five months after a car crash in Charlotte last February.

Here’s the conversation between LaMelo, LaVar and Lonzo, with the father and older brother teasing the one-time All-Star about his driving skills, via Basketball Network:

LaVar: “What kind of whips are we rolling in these days, man? I know Melo, you got 12 cars, man. Which one you rolling in these days?” Lonzo: “Watch out!” LaMelo: “Sprinter…I got a driver,” LaVar: “Oh, you got a driver? They said you was too busy running into folks, man.”

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LaMelo’s driving issues are no laughing matter, but it seems like LaVar and Lonzo are well aware of the young Ball’s issues with driving and speed.

LaMelo Ball Involved in Accident Back in February

Amid the Charlotte Hornets’ sudden great play on the court in February, LaMelo Ball was involved in a car crash in Charlotte. LaMelo came out unharmed, but it didn’t sit well with some people in the city due to his history of getting caught speeding and being a bad driver on camera.

According to The Associated Press, Ball was driving his custom Hummer when he collided with another vehicle around 5:00 p.m. He came out of the vehicle wearing a Hornets hoodie, with the driver of the other vehicle approaching him.

Minutes later, police arrived at the scene before Ball got into another car. A tire from Ball’s expensive car came loose during the accident, but all parties involved were lucky that no casualties happened.

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It was unclear at the time if Ball was coming from Hornets practice, which was held earlier in the morning. He was also recently involved in a lawsuit from a woman claiming that he injured her son because of his reckless driving back in October 2023.

WCNC Charlotte reported last month that the lawsuit was settled before going to trial.