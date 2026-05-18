Timberwolves Get Good News With Updated Giannis Trade Rumors

The Minnesota Timberwolves are out of the 2026 NBA Playoffs and officially in the offseason. With that, the idea of the team making wholesale changes to re-work their roster around superstar Anthony Edwards feels like a foregone conclusion, only growing Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors.

The Timberwolves were one of a few teams in the hunt for Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline, and now heading into the summer, they expect to be one of several teams once again ready to go all-out for the 2021 Finals MVP, still a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

An Antetokounmpo trade over the offseason feels likely, and according to some recent reports, the Timberwolves could be a top team in contention to land the Greek forward in a deal.

New Timberwolves Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

Minnesota, like so many other teams, tried and failed to land Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline. But now in the offseason, they are once again expected to make a push for the superstar, who according to Shams Charania of ESPN, is on the market.

Writing for The Athletic in an offseason overview, Jon Krawczynski highlighted that Antetokounmpo remains a top priority for the Timberwolves this summer.

This summer will likely be filled with more of them. The Bucks are expected to entertain offers for Antetokounmpo with a seriousness that they did not have in February,” he wrote. “(General manager) Connelly will likely try to re-engage on that front while also looking at other options around the league.

Additionally, in a recent player poll, the Timberwolves were tied for the fifth most-picked team for Antetokounmpo to be playing with next season. Three of the 151 players polled picked the Timberwolves, but they didn’t sit far behind other teams in contention like the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

Perhaps most notably, speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Charania only added fuel to the latest Timberwolves’ Antetokounmpo trade rumors.

“Minnesota, the Lakers, the Celtics, the Heat, the Knicks. Those are the teams that had interest in Giannis at the deadline,” he said. “You think about teams like Miami and Minnesota, those were more extensive conversations. Those were more back-and-forth engagement conversations.”

After their second-round playoff series loss, it looks like the Timberwolves are ready to make roster changes, and that feels like it is starting with an Antetokounmpo trade this summer.

Giannis Trade Idea: What Would A Minnesota Deal Look Like?

Obviously, an Antetokounmpo trade would mean Minnesota would have to give up some of its key players, and potentially everyone outside of Edwards could be on the table.

According to Krawczysnki, trade rumors including Julius Randle over the season, had an impact on him, and despite that, it looks like his name will continue to be floated over the summer.

“With speculation swirling about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee, the Timberwolves were one of several teams trying to trade for the Bucks star,” he added. “It did seem to have an adverse effect on the existing roster around the trade deadline. Randle, in particular, went through a rough stretch of performances that coaches and teammates believed were directly connected to his name being bandied about in trade rumors.”

Along with Randle, players like Jaden McDaniels, Naz Reid, Terrence Shannon, and even Rudy Gobert, along with even more assets, could be used in a trade for Antetokounmpo.

Here’s an example of what a blockbuster deal might look like:

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Jaden McDaniels and Mike Conley

Milwaukee Bucks receive: Julius Randle and Naz Reid; Portland’s 2030 first-round pick; rights to 2028 and 2032 first-round pick swaps with Minnesota; regain control of their own 2029 and 2030 first-round picks

The Timberwolves don’t have a lot of first-round picks to trade, so any Antetokounmpo move would likely have to include another team. But regardless, it won’t come cheap or easy.

Still, the Bucks star himself has expressed interest in playing with Edwards. Now, with offseason rumors in full swing, Minnesota looks to be near the top of a list of teams vying to land Antetokounmpo in a trade.