Bad News For Timberwolves As Ex-Head Coach Puts Them Near Play-In Spot

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a huge offseason splash with the additions of LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga. They joined a tight-knit core of Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels.

However, ahead of the regular season, a former NBA head coach has put them closer to a play-in spot than a top seed.

According to former head coach Stan Van Gundy, the Timberwolves will be a solid top-six team, putting them behind the likes of championship contenders OKC Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, and dark horses Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

“You know, everything I read, most people are saying, ‘Oh, Minnesota’s better.’ I just don’t see that at all. I think they’re going to be fun to watch with that backcourt,” Van Gundy said in the Lowe Post, hosted by NBA analyst and insider Zach Lowe.

“I think they’ll put some points on the board, but I’m not sold on them. I’m with you that they’ll be in the top six because I just don’t know if there’s anybody else, but I think they’re a pretty solid sixth, in my opinion.”

Van Gundy Thinks Timberwolves Will Miss Departed Players

Van Gundy strongly believes the Timberwolves will deeply miss the frontcourt depth and production of Julius Randle and Naz Reid, both of whom departed in the offseason shuffle.

While many analysts view the new backcourt as an upgrade, Van Gundy cited Ball’s defensive limitations and extensive injury history as massive risks in an unforgiving Western Conference.

He questioned whether their offensive upgrades would translate into deep postseason success. He noted that he cannot justify placing the remade Timberwolves roster ahead of established Western Conference contenders like the Thunder, Spurs, Nuggets, or Rockets.

“Now, could they catch the Lakers? Yeah, because as I said, I see a lot of variance there. But other than that, I mean, I don’t see them as good as Denver or Houston, and nobody’s close to San Antonio or Oklahoma City,” Van Gundy said.

The Timberwolves finished as the sixth seed last season before taking down Denver in the first round of the playoffs. They lost to the Spurs in the second round.

Prior to last season, Minnesota went to the West Finals for two straight postseasons but both lost.

Anthony Edwards Plans To Use Will In Championship Chase With Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards is looking to push the Timberwolves to the championship through his own will.

“I’m just all will. It’s like, ‘I don’t think he’s better than me. I don’t think that they can beat me and my team.’ It’s just that simple,” Edwards said on media day in his interview with The Associated Press. “I don’t really have hope. I just got will.”

“Whoever we line up against, you just not going to sit here and tell me that their team is going to beat our team. It’s that simple, I don’t hope. I don’t wish for nothing. It’s straight will and determination. And we’re going to show it every night,” he added.

Edwards will be leaned on again in the Timberwolves’ title chase. However, this season will be different as he has a secondary star ball handler in Ball.

The Timberwolves open the 2026-2027 NBA regular season on the road against the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday, Oct. 21.