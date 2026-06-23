‘Addition By Subtraction:’ Minnesota Timberwolves Get Honest On Julius Randle Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves practically traded Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets for a second-round pick. The trade came as a shock, as Randle was still seen as an offensive weapon and a co-star of Anthony Edwards over the past two seasons.

However, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Randle trade is hoped to be an “addition by subtraction” as the Timberwolves look to distribute Randle’s touches to other players such as Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid, who is expected to be in the starting lineup next season.

“[Anthony] Edwards wants to win right now, and the Wolves are banking on addition by subtraction, believing that removing Randle’s ISO-heavy offensive game and redistributing his 15.3 shots per game to McDaniels and Reid will open things up for Minnesota in a different way,” he wrote in his report.

Julius Randle’s Struggles With The Minnesota Timberwolves

Randle averaged 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. He shot 48.1% from the field, which included hitting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Randle struggled severely in the 2026 playoffs, averaging 16.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists across 12 games in the first two rounds. His efficiency plummeted in the postseason, finishing the playoffs with an overall 39.0% field goal percentage.

Randle played his final playoff game on May 15, 2026, putting up only three points, seven rebounds, and one assist in a 139-109 Game 6 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Semifinals. The win propelled the Spurs to the Western Conference Finals.

Randle has been the second option for the Timberwolves right after Edwards, but has been inconsistent throughout his two-year stint with the team.

The 31-year-old forward was traded to the Timberwolves from the New York Knicks in 2024 in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns.

The deal worked out greatly for the Knicks, as Towns, who was drafted first overall by the Timberwolves in 2016, played a crucial role in leading New York to an NBA Championship this year. Conversely, Randle’s stint in Minnesota ended after just two seasons.

Julius Randle Trade Gives Naz Reid The Starting Power Forward Spot

The Randle trade now allows Naz Reid to be the full-time starting power forward for the Timberwolves, according to Krawczynski.

Reid was the Sixth Man of the Year in 2024, when the team still had Towns on the roster.

“Reid is now slated to be the primary starter at power forward for the first time in his career, a team source said. He has been the good soldier for the first seven seasons of his career, dutifully playing the role of super sub and winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2024. He has taken a backseat to Towns and Randle, but always quietly pined for the starting spot. Now he has it,” he reported.

Reid is expected to provide more space for Wards to operate, as the 6-foot-10 shot 36.2% from the 3-point line in the past season.

The trade also allowed the Timberwolves to sign Ayo Dosunmu to a five-year, $112 million contract, making him their point guard of the future.