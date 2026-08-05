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How Anthony Edwards Can Become Eligible for Supermax Extension with Timberwolves

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Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards reacts during a game. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves missed out on LeBron James in NBA free agency, but they still have Anthony Edwards, who has established himself as one of the best players in the league over his first six seasons.

With a stellar 2026-27 campaign, Edwards could put himself in position to get a massive payday from the Timberwolves next summer.

Anthony Edwards Could Become Supermax Eligible with Another All-NBA Selection

Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Five

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 14: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after scoring during the third quarter of Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center on May 14, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)

In a recent article for ESPN, Bobby Marks broke down how Edwards can become eligible for a supermax contract extension with the Wolves this coming season.

Edwards was ineligible for All-NBA and award consideration last season as he failed to reach the league’s mandated 65-game threshold, so he’ll need to play in at least 65 games in the upcoming campaign and make an All-NBA team or win a major award in order to put himself in line for a four-year, $301 million supermax extension next offseason.

From Marks:

Edwards’ 28.8 points per game last season trailed only Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the Timberwolves’ superstar was ineligible for All-NBA because he fell short of the 65-games-played threshold. If Edwards had played four more games, he would have been eligible to sign a four-year, $301 million supermax extension next summer.

Similar to [Tyrese] Maxey, Edwards will need All-NBA, MVP or Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2026-27 to become eligible for that deal. Edwards will not be eligible to sign the five-year supermax extension in the 2028 offseason even if he is named All-NBA in 2026-27.

Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game for Minnesota last season. Had he played in the requisite number of games, he would have been a shoe-in for his third straight All-NBA nod.

Anthony Edwards Needs to Play At Least 65 Games Next Season to Secure the Bag

DENVER, COLORADO – APRIL 20: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves plays the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter during Game Two of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 20, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Had Edwards made an All-NBA team last season, he would have already secured his opportunity to be eligible for a supermax extension. Since he didn’t though, the pressure will be on to appear in at least 65 games next season in order for Edwards to secure the bag.

Barring a serious injury, that shouldn’t be an issue for Edwards, as he played in 72 or more games in each of his first five seasons in the league.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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How Anthony Edwards Can Become Eligible for Supermax Extension with Timberwolves

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