How Anthony Edwards Can Become Eligible for Supermax Extension with Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves missed out on LeBron James in NBA free agency, but they still have Anthony Edwards, who has established himself as one of the best players in the league over his first six seasons.

With a stellar 2026-27 campaign, Edwards could put himself in position to get a massive payday from the Timberwolves next summer.

Anthony Edwards Could Become Supermax Eligible with Another All-NBA Selection

In a recent article for ESPN, Bobby Marks broke down how Edwards can become eligible for a supermax contract extension with the Wolves this coming season.

Edwards was ineligible for All-NBA and award consideration last season as he failed to reach the league’s mandated 65-game threshold, so he’ll need to play in at least 65 games in the upcoming campaign and make an All-NBA team or win a major award in order to put himself in line for a four-year, $301 million supermax extension next offseason.

From Marks:

Edwards’ 28.8 points per game last season trailed only Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the Timberwolves’ superstar was ineligible for All-NBA because he fell short of the 65-games-played threshold. If Edwards had played four more games, he would have been eligible to sign a four-year, $301 million supermax extension next summer. Similar to [Tyrese] Maxey, Edwards will need All-NBA, MVP or Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2026-27 to become eligible for that deal. Edwards will not be eligible to sign the five-year supermax extension in the 2028 offseason even if he is named All-NBA in 2026-27.

Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game for Minnesota last season. Had he played in the requisite number of games, he would have been a shoe-in for his third straight All-NBA nod.

Anthony Edwards Needs to Play At Least 65 Games Next Season to Secure the Bag

Had Edwards made an All-NBA team last season, he would have already secured his opportunity to be eligible for a supermax extension. Since he didn’t though, the pressure will be on to appear in at least 65 games next season in order for Edwards to secure the bag.

Barring a serious injury, that shouldn’t be an issue for Edwards, as he played in 72 or more games in each of his first five seasons in the league.