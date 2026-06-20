Timberwolves Reveal Interest In Australian Point Guard Worth $100 Million

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ biggest need in the offseason is a point guard who can facilitate and help in the scoring load alongside Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. The Timberwolves could address that concern with this Australian point guard who earns $100 million.

According to Minnesota reporter Darren Wolfson, the Timberwolves are considering trading for Josh Giddey of the Chicago Bulls to have a promising starting point guard for next season.

Timberwolves In Dire Need Of A Point Guard

The Timberwolves’ point guard rotation has been bleak following the second-round exit against the San Antonio Spurs.

Mike Conley, who is long the Timberwolves’ starting point guard, will enter unrestricted free agency in the offseason. He still plans to play his 20th season in the NBA next season.

Conley was traded twice and waived before signing with Minnesota again towards the end of the regular season.

Additionally, the Timberwolves will also miss Donte DiVincenzo for most of next season. He ruptured his right Achilles tendon, a non-contact injury, in a playoff game against the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Giddey, who is just 23 years old, had a solid all-around season with the Chicago Bulls last season, putting up 17.0 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.3 rebounds in 54 games.

The 6-foot-7 point guard had 13 triple-doubles while shooting 44.8% from the field, including an improved 36.4% from 3-point range, and 76.3% from the free-throw line.

Giddey has been with the Bulls in 2024 after being traded by the OKC Thunder for Alex Caruso.

If a trade to Minnesota materializes, Giddey would return to the Western Conference anew, where he first tasted playoff basketball with the Thunder in 2024. Giddey would also reunite him with former Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu.

Timberwolves Are Due For A Crucial Offseason In The Coming Month

The Timberwolves are set to have a crucial offseason, according to an NBA insider, Jon Krawczynski. For him, the Timberwolves will look different next season, except for the franchise’s face, Anthony Edwards.

“What I think is going to happen is I do think there’s going to be some sort of fairly significant roster change so that the starting lineup on opening night next season is not going to be the same starting lineup that finished this season,” he said.

Over the past three seasons, the Timberwolves have been a contender in the playoffs, yet they have always fallen short.

In 2024, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. A year later, they lost in the conference finals against the eventual NBA champions OKC Thunder. Last April, they fell to the Spurs in the second round.

There had been rumors about the Timberwolves’ desire for superstar players, having been involved in rumor mills revolving around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyrie Irving.

There had also been reports about inquiries on a possible Rudy Gobert, which could hurt the team’s defensive ceiling.

For now, the Timberwolves fans have to wait and see how the team will address their biggest concerns in the offseason.