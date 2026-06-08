Timberwolves Trade Idea Creates High-Flying $440M Anthony Edwards Duo

After their second-round playoff loss, the Minnesota Timberwolves feel destined for major roster changes this NBA offseason to construct a new group around franchise superstar Anthony Edwards, and a blockbuster trade could be coming soon.

With players like Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels, and potentially a few more on the table to be moved to land another star next to Edwards, the Timberwolves feel like one team ready to make a splash over the summer.

One name that they have been linked to, albeit perhaps not at the superstar level of a Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, both of whom Minnesota has kicked the tires on, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies is available, and if the Timberwolves add his services this summer, the 26-year-old playing next to Edwards could make for one of the most electric, high-flying backcourts in the league.

Timberwolves Ja Morant Trade Idea

Morant trade rumors have been evident over the past few months, as while he stayed in Memphis past the trade deadline, there is an expectation he’ll be dealt relatively soon, likely near the 2026 NBA Draft.

With that, the Timberwolves have been one of a few teams mentioned as interested in the controversial point guard, and in a new trade idea from Bleacher Report, they add the two-time All-Star to pair with Edwards for next year.

Timberwolves Acquire: Ja Morant

Grizzlies Acquire: Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo “Alternate versions of this deal exist where the Wolves give up more usable pieces in place of DiVincenzo, with Joan Beringer and Terrence Shannon Jr. heading to Memphis,” Grant Hughes wrote on this Timberwolves’ trade idea, before then bringing up some reasons why a package like this might be an overpay. “Taking on Morant is scary enough for a squad that should be pretty risk-averse because it has a lot to lose, and sending out multiple rotation pieces (some with real upside) just seems too dangerous.” Play

Regardless, Morant’s tenure in Memphis feels all but over. But from a Timberwolves perspective, he is in the middle of a five-year, $197 million contract extension he signed with the team a few seasons ago, and Minnesota adding that contract to an already-high payroll, which includes Edwards’ five-year, $244 million deal, things will get expensive, fast.

Still, as Hughes wrote, adding Morant could bring in a much-needed skillset while offering a breath of fresh air in terms of a revamped roster.

“In theory, Morant could do what Randle couldn’t. His playmaking and ability to bend defenses with downhill attacks or pick-and-rolls could add new dimensions to the Wolves’ offense and ease the pressure on Edwards,” he added.

DiVincenzo is expected to be out for all of next season, and it looks like Randle’s time with the Timberwolves has run its course. It wouldn’t be easy to give up both for a controversial and inconsistent player like Morant, so there are a few other players they could use in a deal if Minnesota really wants to trade for a new playmaker.

Minnesota Has Options On A Ja Morant Trade

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Timberwolves are poised for wholesale changes this summer. Durant and Antetokounmpo are two names that have been mentioned in trade rumors, but a player of Morant’s caliber, hovering on All-Star quality when healthy and a solid second option, is probably a bit more likely to be a trade target.

While it remains to be seen if Minnesota will make a blockbuster trade, as Krawczynski reported after their season ended, it can’t be ruled out.

“Nearly every big name that has come available over the last few years, from Durant to Antetokounmpo to Ja Morant and James Harden, has at least been discussed internally. That will only shift into overdrive now,” he wrote.

That’s why, if the Timberwolves are keen on upgrading, or at least revamping the roster for a player like Morant, they have options on the table.

Randle is the player most likely to be included in a trade based on his contract, but according to another Bleacher Report article, McDaniels could be an under-the-radar player on the move that could be used in the framework of a Morant trade, due to his high value and the Timberwolves’ lack of movable draft picks.