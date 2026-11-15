Timberwolves Get Jaylen Clark Injury News as Backcourt Crisis Deepens

The Minnesota Timberwolves have found ways to win without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo. Now, another guard is headed to the sidelines, leaving an already depleted backcourt with even fewer options.

The Timberwolves announced Sunday that Jaylen Clark suffered a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

An MRI performed by Dr. Jeff Payne at Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine confirmed the injury after Clark exited Saturday’s 117-106 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The 24-year-old guard played just three minutes before leaving with right hamstring soreness.

Minnesota did not provide a timetable for his return beyond the two-week evaluation period.

Clark’s injury comes at a difficult time for the Timberwolves, who have already been navigating extended absences involving two important guards.

Jaylen Clark Injury Adds to Timberwolves’ Backcourt Problems

Clark has carved out a useful role in Minnesota’s rotation, particularly with Edwards unavailable.

The former UCLA standout averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals across his previous seven appearances while playing approximately 20 minutes per game.

Those numbers don’t fully capture his value.

Clark provides perimeter defense, energy and an ability to disrupt opposing ballhandlers.

His defensive contributions have become increasingly important with Edwards and DiVincenzo sidelined.

Edwards underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Oct. 29 to address an issue requiring debridement.

The Timberwolves announced that the procedure was successful and said their franchise cornerstone was expected to make a full recovery.

Edwards had averaged 33.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals through four games before undergoing surgery.

DiVincenzo, meanwhile, remains sidelined following surgery to repair his right Achilles tendon.

His absence has further reduced Minnesota’s depth and outside shooting.

Clark’s injury now leaves coach Chris Finch searching for additional perimeter help while the team tries to remain competitive in the Western Conference.

Timberwolves Face Rotation Decisions Without Three Guards

Minnesota’s five-game winning streak ended Saturday against Chicago.

Ayo Dosunmu led the Timberwolves with 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting, while LaMelo Ball added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Jaden McDaniels contributed 18 points, five rebounds and six assists.

However, the Timberwolves struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 23.7% from 3-point range.

Without Clark, Finch could turn more frequently to Terrence Shannon Jr. and Bones Hyland for backcourt minutes.

Both provide offensive options, although replacing Clark’s defensive activity presents a separate challenge.

Minnesota enters its next matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday with a 9-4 record.

The Timberwolves have remained competitive despite losing Edwards, whose scoring and offensive creation are difficult to replace.

But the growing number of injuries threatens to stretch the rotation further.

Clark’s next evaluation is expected in approximately two weeks, with the team providing additional updates as his recovery progresses.

Until then, Minnesota must continue adjusting without three guards who were expected to contribute this season.

The Timberwolves have already shown they can survive without their biggest star.

Losing another dependable perimeter defender will test how much more their remaining guards can handle.