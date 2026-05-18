Beloved Timberwolves Veteran Leaves After Playoff Exit

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ season ended in emphatic fashion. Their 139-109 loss in Game 6 to the San Antonio Spurs in the second round not only halted a run of consecutive Western Conference Finals appearances, but it also marked the end of Joe Ingles’ time with the franchise.

The veteran forward is heading home.

Joe Ingles Leaves Timberwolves After Playoff Exit

Longtime NBA forward Joe Ingles has signed a two-year deal with Melbourne United, the team announced, bringing an end to his stint with the Timberwolves following their playoff elimination.

The move comes shortly after Minnesota’s second-round exit and signals a transition for both the franchise and one of its most respected veterans.

Ingles, 38, played a limited role during the 2025-26 season, appearing in 27 games and averaging 1.5 points, 1.3 assists and 0.7 rebounds. His on-court contributions were minimal, but his presence inside the locker room remained highly valued.

Timberwolves Re-Signed Ingles Despite Limited 2024–25 Role

Minnesota’s decision to bring Ingles back for the 2025-26 season was rooted in factors beyond production.

During the 2024-25 campaign, Ingles appeared in 46 games but logged just 267 total minutes, underscoring his reduced role late in his NBA career. Despite that, team leadership prioritized his experience and locker room presence.

President of basketball operations Tim Connelly and head coach Chris Finch supported re-signing the veteran, valuing continuity for a roster built around younger talent.

“Locker room dynamics play a big role in team success,” The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski noted at the time, reflecting the organization’s reasoning.

Ingles’ role evolved into mentorship, communication and leadership during a season that still resulted in a deep playoff run.

Joe Ingles Returns Home to Melbourne United

Now, Ingles is returning to familiar ground.

Melbourne United confirmed the signing in a press release, marking a homecoming for the Australian veteran nearly two decades after he began his professional career in the National Basketball League.

“Coming home to Melbourne feels incredibly special,” Ingles said. “To return to where my professional career began almost 20 years ago is something I don’t take for granted.”

After more than a decade in the NBA, the move allows Ingles to reconnect with family and continue competing at a high level closer to home.

Joe Ingles NBA Career and International Legacy

Ingles leaves the NBA after a 12-year career that included stints with the Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic and Timberwolves.

Across 750 regular-season games, he averaged 7.7 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.9% from three-point range. Known for his basketball IQ, playmaking and perimeter shooting, Ingles was a key contributor during his prime years in Utah.

Internationally, he has been a cornerstone for the Australian Boomers, competing in five Olympic Games and four FIBA World Cups. He helped Australia capture its first Olympic medal — a bronze — at the Tokyo Games.

Timberwolves Turn to Offseason After Ingles Departure

For Minnesota, Ingles’ departure represents more than a roster change.

While his role on the court diminished, his influence within the team’s culture remained strong. His exit leaves a veteran leadership gap as the Timberwolves evaluate their roster following a disappointing playoff finish.

The organization now enters a critical offseason after falling short of another Western Conference Finals appearance.

As for Ingles, the next chapter brings him full circle — back to Melbourne, where his professional career began and where he will look to make an impact once again.