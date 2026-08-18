Timberwolves Get Major Jonathan Kuminga Trade Update, Named ‘Best Fit’ Over Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves made big changes over the course of the 2026 NBA offseason, but according to recent trade rumors, the franchise is still looking to add restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga next to Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, and the rest of the roster to round out the summer.

The Timberwolves have been linked to Kuminga for a bit, and according to a new report, could be closer than ever to landing the top free agent target and likely next starting power forward for the team.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com, Minnesota is in the hunt alongside the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers for the former NBA champion wing.

Timberwolves Get Major Update On Jonathan Kuminga Trade Rumors

After shipping out Naz Reid and Julius Randle this offseason, the Timberwolves are in search of another starting forward, and Kuminga remains one of their top options.

As Siegel most recently reported, Minnesota, Los Angeles, and Cleveland all lead the charge to land Kuminga, which would likely come by way of a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

“It looks increasingly likely that Kuminga will end up with the Lakers, Timberwolves, or Cavs,” he stated.

However, the NBA reporter did name Minnesota as the ‘best fit’ for Kuminga if he does end up on the move before the offseason ends.

“Overall, the Timberwolves would be a great fit for Kuminga since they have a clear need for another dynamic forward next to Jaden McDaniels and can play an uptempo style on offense with LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards pushing the pace,” added Siegel. “That is the type of style Kuminga would thrive in.”

A Lakers situation would see Kuminga being asked to be a spot-up shooter. While there’s a chance he could increase his three-point percentage, playing alongside Edwards and Ball is likely a better fit for the athletic and young wing, which is good news for the Timberwolves’ pursuit.

Minnesota’s Interest In The NBA Champion Free Agent Isn’t New

Though Siegel’s latest reporting details the Timberwolves’ pursuit of a Kuminga trade, Minnesota has had their eyes on the restricted free agent for a while now.

Previously, it was Ryan Anderson of the California Post reporting that the Lakers were, and clearly still are, facing pressure from the team up North for the top free agent target at the forward position.

“The Timberwolves’ potential advantage is the opportunity they could offer Kuminga rather than the money.” Price wrote earlier in the NBA offseason. “The 23-year-old could accept a one-year contract, take over Minnesota’s starting power forward job and attempt to rebuild his value alongside Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. He would then return to the market in 2027 rather than committing to an offer he believes undervalues him.”

Additionally, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com also reported that the Timberwolves remain dangerous in Kuminga trade rumors.

“After missing out on their pursuit of LeBron James, the Minnesota Timberwolves have also expressed interest in Kuminga with their starting power forward spot up for grabs and their $6.06 million taxpayer mid-level exception available for the taking, league sources told HoopsHype,” he wrote in late July.

Kuminga could still favor a move to the Lakers over the Timberwolves, but if he wants to bet on himself, going to Minnesota could be the better move. He’d earn less money next season, but could be in line for a big deal in the summer of 2027, especially if he’s in the Timberwolves’ starting lineup with a bigger role than at any other point in his career.

So, while Los Angeles remains heavily linked to the former NBA champion, Minnesota is hovering as a better fit if he’s ready to gamble on himself.

The Kuminga saga has yet to fully play out, but as it stands now, the Timberwolves are in a good spot to round out their roster and add one of the biggest free agent names still on the market.