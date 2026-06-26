LaMelo Ball’s Feelings Revealed After Huge Minnesota Timberwolves Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves took a major swing after trading away Naz Reid and a bunch of draft assets to the Charlotte Hornets for former All-Star LaMelo Ball, pairing him up with Anthony Edwards.

The trade is seen as a major risk for the Timberwolves as they hope would fit well and be healthy enough for a deep playoff series in Minnesota.

Playing for a contender for the first time in his NBA career, Ball’s feelings are revealed in NBA insider Zach Lowe’s podcast The Lowe Post.

“I’ve heard LaMelo [Ball] is very excited about this despite some shellshock,” Lowe said.

LaMelo Ball Seen To Be The Team’s Point Guard Of The Future

Ball is expected to be the Timberwolves’ starting point guard next season, making up the starters led by Edwards. Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

Ball’s addition would alleviate some offensive and on-ball creation pressure from Anthony Edwards, who has been dealing with constant double teams throughout his tenure with the Timberwolves.

Notably, Ball and Edwards were both part of the 2020 Draft class. Edwards went No. 1 with the Timberwolves, while Ball was selected third by the Hornets.

Ball, who is 6-foot-7 and boasts a savvy and fluid play style, will be running the offense for the Timberwolves next season. Since being drafted to the Hornets in 2020, Ball has shown that his passing has been his strongest knack, potentially boosting Rudy Gobert’s touches next season.

Ball averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game across 72 regular-season games, helping the Hornets reach the play-in tournament. He shot 40.7% from the field and 36.8% from the 3-point range.

The trade comes following the Timberwolves’ shocking deal that sent Julius Randle, the team’s secondary star over the last two seasons, to the Brooklyn Nets for a second-round pick.

With Reid being gone, too, that leaves the Timberwolves without a natural power forward with Jaden McDaniels expected to fill the role next season.

Zach Lowe Raises Questions On LaMelo Ball’s Toughness, Especially Now That He Is In The Western Conference

Zach Lowe believed LaMelo Ball has questions about his game that needed to be answered when he plays for the Timberwolves.

According to Lowe, his toughness will be tested against some of the Western Conference contenders, as seen in the past playoff matchups.

“You watch these playoff series, Oklahoma City-San Antonio, San Antonio-New York, and you just envision, like, ‘This is a dude, a front runner is too strong a term, fast and loose. When the game’s fun, that’s when he’s at his best,’” Lowe said.

“What are you going to do in Game 5 of a playoff series when Stephon Castle has been in your jersey for five straight games? When you’re switching between Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace and Alex Caruso bumping you, physically just manhandling you up and down the court? Are you actually game for that?”

Ball has never played in the playoffs throughout his career.

The Timberwolves have been among the top contenders in the Western Conference over the last three years.

In 2024 and 2025, the Timberwolves reached the Western Conference Finals. This year, they lost to the San Antonio Spurs led by Victor Wembanyama.

While Ball’s fit remains a question, many expect the pairing of him and Edwards to be a must-watch in the upcoming NBA season.