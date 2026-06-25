How Long the Timberwolves Have Been Trying to Acquire LaMelo Ball Revealed

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a shocking trade when they acquired LaMelo Ball. It was a massive trade that saw them ship Naz Reid and several first-round pick swaps to the Hornets. Ball now gives them the point guard they have been desperately searching for.

Rumors started surfacing during the second round of the NBA Draft that the Timberwolves were interested in Ball. Ball was rumored to want out of Charlotte midway through this past season, but he stayed with the Hornets. Now, he will be playing in Minnesota.

Apparently, the Wolves have been interested in Ball for quite a while.

Insider Claims Timberwolves Have Tried to Acquire LaMelo Ball for Two Years

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Minnesota has been trying to trade for Ball for two years.

It seems that Tim Connelly really liked the pairing of Ball and Anthony Edwards in the backcourt. Those guys can each create their own shot while also creating for others. Ball is also someone who can hit threes. The absence of a real point guard hurt the Timberwolves in the playoffs.

Of course, the price they paid to acquire Ball was very high. Reid is a very good player and someone who was closing games at times for them. The unprotected first-round pick and the three pick swaps could be massive if this trade doesn’t work out.

The new lottery rules were likely a factor when it came down to the draft capital in this trade. If the lottery rules were in the old system, the draft picks would be worth a lot more to Minnesota. Instead, they were willing to take on this risk because of the new rules.

The Timberwolves must have tried to make a trade for Ball in each of the last two trade deadlines. It’s unclear what has changed between now and the deadline to want Charlotte to trade Ball now. Perhaps Ball decided he did want out, but that is just speculation.

Minnesota is Changing its Identity With Trading for LaMelo Ball

This trade has the Timberwolves changing their identity. With Ball being such a poor defender, the Wolves are now leaning into being an offensive-first team. The speed of which they play will also increase with Ball being the point guard now. He likes to play an up-tempo style of basketball.

Acquiring him means that the organization wants to start playing that kind of basketball, as well. He will be able to push the ball ahead and help the team get shots before the defense is able to set up. That was hard for them this past season.

This past year, the Timberwolves had the 13th-ranked offense in the NBA. It’s clear they believe this move will help them get better at that end of the court. Ball should be able to push Minnesota into being a top 10 offense next year.