Minnesota Timberwolves Rumored To Want Russell Westbrook

Former MVP Russell Westbrook is once again looking for a new NBA home after the past season with the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook has now played for six teams over the past seven years after getting traded away from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The polarizing style of play for Westbrook sees limited future options and most teams preferring to use him off the bench.

Basketnews named one new contender as having interest in Westbrook as a reserve point guard:

“The Minnesota Timberwolves will enter the upcoming season with high aspirations, and Westbrook could be the type of veteran guard who helps them maintain their identity. Even at 37 years old, Westbrook still plays with a level of intensity that few players can match. That could fit well with Edwards’ competitive personality and Minnesota’s desire to play with pace, athleticism, and aggression. The concern, again, would be spacing. A team with serious championship ambitions would need to be careful about when and how to use Westbrook in playoff lineups.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves were named among four total teams as the most realistic spots for Westbrook. LaMelo Ball is the franchise’s new starting point guard. However, many believe they need to find a credible reserve guard since LaMelo has missed a lot of time due to injury over the past few seasons.

Why Signing Russell Westbrook Makes Sense

Minnesota is in a unique situation as one of the secondary Western Conference contenders trying to make up ground with the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. Losing both Naz Reid and Julius Randle led to the team adding Ball as the new point guard.

Anthony Edwards and LaMelo will be tasked with leading the team to contention as the top offensive stars. Elite defenders Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels provide stronger depth to see the roster needing more versatility off the bench.

The Timberwolves could benefit from having an experienced and respected veteran like Westbrook off the bench. Westbrook and Edwards have the same mentality as to how they play the game and would get along well together. Most importantly Westbrook gives them another credible point guard who can start if LaMelo gets hurt again.

Why Signing Russell Westbrook Could Hurt Minnesota

Westbrook’s style of play has rubbed many teams and other players the wrong way in recent years to see him struggling to find an NBA home. One flaw that continues to haunt Westbrook is his lackluster three-point shooting.

The concept of Gobert and Westbrook sharing the court would destroy the team’s spacing as opponent defenses dare Russ to beat them with the outside shot. Minnesota would have to commit to a path that sees Westbrook protected from the weaknesses showing up to harm the team.

The market is limited in who the Timberwolves can realistically add to get insurance for LaMelo’s potential time out. Westbrook may be worth the risk since he can also provide mentorship to Ball and Edwards. A bench squad led by Terrence Shannon and Bones Hyland would warrant taking a chance on a former MVP.