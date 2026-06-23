Minnesota Timberwolves Make Major Naz Reid Decision After Julius Randle Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves made their first move of the offseason on Monday night.

The Timberwolves traded Julius Randle and the No. 28 pick of this year’s NBA draft to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team deal with the Chicago Bulls. They are also expected to receive Mo Gueye from the Bulls and the No. 33 pick from the Nets.

According to NBA salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan, the Timberwolves were able to avoid the second apron by dumping Randle’s contract to Brooklyn. They received a $33.3 million trade exception, allowing them to bring back Ayo Dosunmu to a five-year, $112 million deal.

Minnesota Timberwolves Make Naz Reid Decision

With Julius Randle heading to the Brooklyn Nets, the Minnesota Timberwolves would have to find a new starting power forward.

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reported that the Timberwolves have an in-house option in Naz Reid, who will be joining the starting lineup next season.

“Naz Reid is going to be the starting power forward for the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time in his career. This move is a big statement of belief in Reid and Jaden McDaniels to take the next steps in their development,” Krawczynski tweeted.

Reid has been one of the best backup big men in the NBA since getting signed as an undrafted free agent by the Timberwolves in 2019. He has started 77 games out of the 483 games of his career so far. He won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2024.

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The LSU product is set to join Ayo Dosunmu, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert in the starting lineup next season.

However, the Timberwolves could be gearing up for another move, especially with their $33.3 million trade exception on hand.

Naz Reid Last Season

After having a career year in 2025, Naz Reid had a down campaign last season. He averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 77 games. He shot 45.6% from the field, including 36.2% from 3-point range.

Nevertheless, Reid was instrumental in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ stunning first-round upset of the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs. He was a problem for the Nuggets’ defense, though it was an overall effort by the Timberwolves, especially with Jaden McDaniels and Ayo Dosunmu having a breakout series.

As a starter next season, Reid is expected to get more chances and will likely average more points. The Timberwolves could even look at him as the second option on offense, though McDaniels’ postseason performances should lead to a career year next season.

The Timberwolves will be a bit thin off the bench, so they have to find ways to shore up their depth and find players who will replace Reid’s production as the team’s sixth man.