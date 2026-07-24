NBA World Reacts to Major Anthony Edwards Personal News

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards and his longtime girlfriend, Shannon Jackson, have reportedly tied the knot.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Minnesota marriage records confirmed that Edwards and Jackson got married on July 16.

The news comes after Edwards was seen wearing a ring on his left ring finger during his appearance at Fanatics Fest on July 17 in New York City.

“A marriage certificate issued by Hennepin County confirms Edwards and Jackson were married the previous day, July 16,” Chris Hine of The Tribune wrote.

“Edwards, 24, and Jackson, 36, have a daughter, Aislynn,” he added. “The Netflix documentary “Starting 5” showed Edwards leaving a home game in March 2024 against the Kings at halftime in order to be at the hospital with Jackson for Aislynn’s birth.”

Edwards’ marriage news comes after he won his child support plea this week when a judge reduced his child support to his other baby mama from $5K to $3.2K per month.

NBA World Reacts to Anthony Edwards Marriage

Scores of fans sent out congratulatory messages to Anthony Edwards, one of the most beloved players in the NBA.

“congrats to the happy couple”

“Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Edwards!! May God continue to bless them!!”

“Congratulations to Anthony Edwards for marrying his longtime girlfriend and being loyal to Shannon 💍❤️”

“Proud of him 💪🏽”

“Wishing him all the best”

“Hopefully they have a beautiful life forever”

Some fans also posted derogatory messages, given Edwards’ controversial history of personal relationships and the scandals that have surrounded him. However, that’s to be expected with his celebrity status and a player of his ilk.

A brief history of Anthony Edwards and Shannon Jackson’s relationship can be read in the link below.

Anthony Edwards Recruits LeBron James

In the midst of getting married and winning court cases, Edwards has been busy recruiting LeBron James to join him in a Minnesota Timberwolves unfiform.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, Edwards was “upset” when he found that his Team USA teammate had narrowed down his decisions to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors, and wasn’t keen on joining him in Minnesota.

“Anthony Edwards has been directly involved with LeBron in this process,” Krawczynski said this week.

“He’s made phone calls to LeBron. LaMelo Ball has had a conversation with LeBron, as I understand it. They’ve tried to kinda get their team considered with the whole sweepstakes here,” the insider added.