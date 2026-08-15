Proposed Blockbuster NBA Trade Sends Kevin Durant to Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves landing LaMelo Ball in one of the offseason’s first blockbuster meant one thing.

That they are eager to take down those two teams that kicked them out of the playoffs in the last two seasons. And those two teams, littered with young pups and fresh energy, are going to be around for a while.

The Wolves are almost complete. They lack one bonafide starter. Adding that player, especially if he is some guy who has racked up a bunch of All-Star appearances and maybe a couple of NBA Finals MVP awards, would likely take the Wolves over the top.

Last offseason, the Wolves were reportedly in the mix to make a trade for Kevin Durant before he ultimately landed with the Phoenix Suns in a trade that was announced the morning of Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Could the Wolves explore a Durant trade again? And would adding the former MVP officially make them the favorites to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals?

Timberwolves Would Officially Put the West on High Alert if They Landed Kevin Durant

Odds are you’ve heard something about the Wolves needing a starting power forward. Landing Jonathan Kuminga would be nice. Maybe a trade for P.J. Washington would be a needle-mover. But adding Durant would be the move that changes the conversation entirely. If the Wolves have some level of interest in acquiring Durant, here’s a unique framework that could make that happen.

Wolves receive: Kevin Durant

Rockets receive: Jalen Duren (via sign-and-trade; four-year, $179.7 million contract), Terrence Shannon Jr., a 2029 first round pick (via MIN) and a 2030 second round pick (from LAC, via TOR)

Pistons receive: Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo and a 2028 first round pick

Clippers receive: Josh Green

This trade is purely hypothetical — and completely legal! — and intended to explore one unique way the Wolves could shake up the Western Conference by adding Durant. The Rockets receive a 22-year-old All-NBA center in Duren — who has been in a long standstill with the Pistons — and a potential future star in Shannon. The Pistons get a heck of a replacement for Duren in Gobert and a proven playoff star in DiVincenzo. Not to mention a first round pick in 2028.

Houston May Not Trade KD (Yet), But This Trade is Certainly Eye-Catching

Durant, a 16-time All-Star, has once again been a subject of trade speculation this summer. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Rockets have resisted incoming trade interest for Durant.

“I think there was some external trade interest from around the league because it wasn’t a magical season in Houston last year,” Fischer reported. “Every word I’ve gotten out of the Rockets organization has been that they clearly felt last year was just a very bad year of injury luck … I don’t think they ever really saw making major changes this year in Houston, this offseason at least.”

Houston appears dug in on retaining Durant for now, but if a trade offer like this came their way, it is hard to imagine they wouldn’t at least spend a few days thinking about it.

It is rare to get a 22-year-old rising superstar for a player approaching his 40s, even though Durant remains an All-NBA player. Duren and Shannon would give the Rockets two future cornerstones to build around. That 2029 first round pick could turn into another future star.

Maybe the Rockets give it one more season, and if Durant is unable to lead the team where it wants to go, a trade may be on the horizon again.

For the Wolves, rolling out a starting lineup of Ball, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Durant and promising young big man Joan Beringer would certainly be enough firepower to push Minnesota to the NBA Finals.