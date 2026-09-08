New Addition for Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted to Outperform Contract

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a couple of major additions over the offseason.

One of those additions has been predicted to outperform his contract for the 2026-27 NBA season in a big way.

Jonathan Kuminga Predicted to Outperform Contract With Minnesota Timberwolves

Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar listed new Timberwolves forward Jonathan Kuminga as a player who is likely to play well above his paygrade in the coming campaign. Kuminga signed a two-year, $12.4 million deal with the Wolves this offseason, which could prove to be very low in relation to his impact on the court for Minnesota.

Kuminga will be the seventh-highest paid player on the Timberwolves in the coming season, behind Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Ayo Dosunmu and Donte DiVincenzo.

“Despite the criticism heading his agent’s way, Kuminga agreed to a two-year, $12.4 million deal with Minnesota, with a player option for the second season. At approximately $6.2 million annually, the Wolves are betting on a 23-year-old former lottery pick with significant upside. The player is betting on himself, as well,” Bitar wrote.

“The Timberwolves need an athletic forward alongside Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, and Kuminga can provide everything they need. If he finally puts together a season in which his decision-making matches his physical gifts, he could become one of the best bargain contracts in basketball.”

Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 36 total appearances for the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks last season.

Timberwolves Have High Hopes for Jonathan Kuminga

The Wolves are really banking on the Kuminga addition to pay major dividends, as they went hard at the former first-round pick in free agency over the offseason.

“[Wolves president of basketball operations] Tim Connelly put on one of the greatest NBA recruiting segments in the history of the NBA,” Timberwolves general manager Matt Lloyd told said of the team’s recruitment of Kuminga.

“We spent more time trying to recruit (Kuminga) and get him to understand that we had the ability to put him in the position to succeed, while he augmented what we already established, in terms of personnel on the team.”

Kuminga should get a real opportunity to establish himself in Minnesota. Let’s see if he can take advantage of it.