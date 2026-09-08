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New Addition for Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted to Outperform Contract

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Chris Finch
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Chris Finch and the Timberwolves will be without Anthony Edwards for at least two weeks.

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a couple of major additions over the offseason.

One of those additions has been predicted to outperform his contract for the 2026-27 NBA season in a big way.

Jonathan Kuminga Predicted to Outperform Contract With Minnesota Timberwolves

Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks - Game Five
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 28: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks in action during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 28, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 126-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar listed new Timberwolves forward Jonathan Kuminga as a player who is likely to play well above his paygrade in the coming campaign. Kuminga signed a two-year, $12.4 million deal with the Wolves this offseason, which could prove to be very low in relation to his impact on the court for Minnesota.

Kuminga will be the seventh-highest paid player on the Timberwolves in the coming season, behind Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Ayo Dosunmu and Donte DiVincenzo.

“Despite the criticism heading his agent’s way, Kuminga agreed to a two-year, $12.4 million deal with Minnesota, with a player option for the second season. At approximately $6.2 million annually, the Wolves are betting on a 23-year-old former lottery pick with significant upside. The player is betting on himself, as well,” Bitar wrote.

“The Timberwolves need an athletic forward alongside Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, and Kuminga can provide everything they need. If he finally puts together a season in which his decision-making matches his physical gifts, he could become one of the best bargain contracts in basketball.”

Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 36 total appearances for the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks last season.

Timberwolves Have High Hopes for Jonathan Kuminga

Lakers target Jonathan Kuminga
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 23: Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after a three-point basket against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs at State Farm Arena on April 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Wolves are really banking on the Kuminga addition to pay major dividends, as they went hard at the former first-round pick in free agency over the offseason.

“[Wolves president of basketball operations] Tim Connelly put on one of the greatest NBA recruiting segments in the history of the NBA,” Timberwolves general manager Matt Lloyd told said of the team’s recruitment of Kuminga.

“We spent more time trying to recruit (Kuminga) and get him to understand that we had the ability to put him in the position to succeed, while he augmented what we already established, in terms of personnel on the team.”

Kuminga should get a real opportunity to establish himself in Minnesota. Let’s see if he can take advantage of it.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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New Addition for Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted to Outperform Contract

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