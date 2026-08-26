Timberwolves Get Bad News On Jonathan Kuminga As Lakers Close In On Deal

The Minnesota Timberwolves sit alongside the Los Angeles Lakers as the two remaining teams in the race to land free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

Though the Timberwolves have consistently been mentioned as a top suitor for Kuminga over the past few months, it looks as though the Lakers are making a strong push for the 23-year-old forward, and new reports signal the player is more interested in going to Los Angeles rather than Minnesota.

According to NBA insiders Jake Fischer and Kurt Helin, while the Timberwolves would be a solid fit for Kuminga, the Lakers could be willing to give up more, and now could be the leaders in the clubhouse to land the 2022 NBA champion.

Timberwolves’ Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit Has A Big Lakers Roadblock

The two recent reports on Kuminga’s future from both Fischer and Helin paint a bleak picture of the Timberwolves’ chances of adding the player to round out a busy offseason.

As Helin reported, the athletic wing’s options are down to Minnesota and Los Angeles, but he has eyes for joining Luka Doncic and the Purple and Gold.

“The Lakers and Hawks are talking sign-and-trade again, with guard Jaden Hardy reportedly in the conversation (he makes $6 million this season), while previously that was Jared Vanderbilt ($12.4 million),” he wrote. “Kuminga reportedly likes the idea of playing for the Lakers.”

In a recent livestream, Fischer offered a similar update, which signaled that the Timberwolves are in second place, behind the Lakers, to be on the winning end of a sign-and-trade for Kuminga.

“Kuminga, I think, has seemed to prefer going to the Lakers; they have the most opportunity to negotiate there,” he said. “Minnesota is just limited to signing Kuminga to the taxpayer mid-level (exception).”

While the Lakers can offer Kuminga more money, hoping to get him at roughly $16-$20 million per year on a new deal, Minnesota can only offer him a $6 million mid-level exception. A Timberwolves move would mean Kuminga is betting that he can perform at a high level and set himself up for a new contract next summer, but it’s hard to skip out on more guaranteed money and the chance to play in Los Angeles with Doncic.

The Timberwolves can sign Kuminga straight-up instead of a complicated sign-and-trade the Lakers would have to make, but it remains to be seen what the forward will ultimately do.

Which Team Fits The Free Agent Better?

Though it appears the Lakers have Kuminga’s preferred interest, the basketball fit remains a big factor in all of this.

As it relates to playing for the Lakers, Kuminga might be asked to play a bigger role as a spot-up shooter, as next to Doncic and Austin Reaves, he won’t have the ball in his hands as much. He is an athletic and rim-running wing, but Los Angeles needs shooting, not a skill he excels at and one that could create problems down the road if he isn’t converting shots from the outside.

The Timberwolves, however, would likely take advantage of Kuminga’s athleticism and versatility rather than his shooting. Playing alongside Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball means more alley-oops, attacking the paint, and explosive plays.

For a player who has shown a greater skill set in that area, as Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints wrote, Minnesota could be the better basketball fit for Kuminga, especially if he’s betting on himself to earn a new contract in the 2027 offseason.

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“Overall, the Timberwolves would be a great fit for Kuminga since they have a clear need for another dynamic forward next to Jaden McDaniels and can play an uptempo style on offense with LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards pushing the pace,” he wrote. “That is the type of style Kuminga would thrive in.

Regardless, for now Kuminga is still available, and though he might prefer joining the Lakers, the Timberwolves are very much still in the race to add his services.

With Benedict Mathurin and Peyton Watson now off the table, the 23-year-old is the best available free-agent wing, but as Fischer said, a resolution to his situation could be coming soon.