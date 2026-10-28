Timberwolves Announce Concerning Update On Anthony Edwards Injury

The Minnesota Timberwolves have provided an update about Anthony Edwards’ injury, which is set to sideline him for the next two months.

According to Timberwolves president Tim Connelly, Edwards is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The injury stems from a nagging, lingering issue that he managed late last season, which flared up again during the team’s home opener against the Toronto Raptors.

However, Connelly revealed some concerning news, saying that the team found out an issue that they need to address quickly. He did not specify the issue.

“He’s going to go through and arthroscopic procedure in the next 24 hours. We’re constantly updating his imaging, his imaging from yesterday, showed an issue that we want to get addressed quickly. Our only concern is his long-term health,” Connelly told the media.

Anthony Edwards Has Been On A Tear To Start The Timberwolves Season

Despite the discomfort, Edwards played through the pain to log 41 minutes and score 47 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers just a night before the surgical decision was finalized.

Connelly clarified that the procedure is not a meniscus issue and that recent imaging showed a heightened need to address the problem proactively rather than letting it linger.

The franchise maintains that there are no long-term concerns regarding his knee structural integrity. The surgery effectively sidelines the superstar, who was averaging 33.3 points per game, until a tentative return target in December.

“It’s not a meniscus, I don’t want to speak out of school, my liberal arts degree will screw me up. It’s just an arthroscopic clean up,” Connelly said. “The imaging has changed on the most recent imaging. We’ve had a bunch of imaging over the summer and it changed as of yesterday.”

The injury halted a promising start of the Edwards and LaMelo Ball tandem in Minnesota.

Timberwolves Will Be Missing Anthony Edwards Leadership

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch had been praising Anthony Edwards’ leadership and maturity this season. Without Edwards, Finch must find ways to fill the void.

“It’s been one of the transformations of our team, is his leadership,” Finch said. “He’s a guy that people just naturally gravitate to. He’s got a really infectious relationship with his teammates, and now he’s learning like how to put it all together with the messaging and the the approach and the lead by example.”

Edwards has actively worked to step into a bigger vocal role, pointing out schematic and tactical mistakes on the floor rather than just leading by quiet example.

Edwards views being the face of the franchise and the league as tied directly to winning a championship, holding himself accountable during the offseason by dwelling on losses and relentlessly driving his work ethic.

“Now, it’s up to him to take the next step in leadership, and that is his voice has grown intelligently and appropriately over the last few seasons. Now, it’s got to be the combination of the voice plus the everyday presence of leading by example, leading when you’re not playing well yourself, just small things,” Finch said.

For now, Edwards has to do it with a bum knee while on the bench. Ball is set to lead the team now until the Timberwolves superstar returns.