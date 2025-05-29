NBA Analyst Roasts Timberwolves With Savage Instincts Comment

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins did not mince words as he roasted the Minnesota Timberwolves for their atrocious first half in an elimination game.

The Timberwolves trail the Oklahoma City Thunder, 65-32, at halftime of Game of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night at Paycom Center.

“Them dogs were not playing,” Perkins said of the Timberwolves. “I knew rabbits, I knew ducks, I knew anything, deer could get hunted. I didn’t know wolves could be hunted the way that they’re getting hunted today.”

“What did OKC do, they got on their heels like a fresh pair of church socks…I knew rabbits, I knew ducks, I knew anything, deer could get hunted. I didn’t know wolves could be hunted the way that they’re getting hunted.” Kendrick Perkins on OKC dominating the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/sQor2VAEyd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 29, 2025

The Timberwolves had more turnovers (14) than made field goals (12).

Oklahoma City’s relentless defense held Minnesota to a 31.6% shooting in the first half.

Timberwolves stars Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle have combined for 17 of their team’s 32 points but Edwards was only 3-for-10 from the field while Randle missed four of his seven attempts.

Alex Caruso had three of the Thunder’s nine steals in the first half. The defensive ace also scored eight points.

The 33-point halftime lead is the largest for the Thunder in their playoff history.

Oklahoma City’s Big Three are all firing on all cylinders.

Newly minted NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the way for the Thunder with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren added 15 points apiece.

Chris Finch Frustrated Over Timberwolves’ Poor Start

Minnesota coach Chris Finch’s frustrations boiled over early in Game 5 after his team got off to a poor start.

Finch received a technical foul during their last timeout in the opening quarter that saw the Timberwolves score a season-low nine points.

“[Thunder] will test you mentally,” Doris Burke said on the ESPN broadcast. “You’ve got to have some endurance. And already, you see some signs of frustration from Minnesota. They’ve got to keep their composure.”

The Thunder held the Timberwolves to 3-for-20 shooting in the first quarter as they took a commanding 26-9 lead. They are looking to close out the Timberwolves and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012.

The Timberwolves had more turnovers (4) than made field goals (3) in the opening quarter. Edwards scored six points on 2-for-5 shooting, while the rest of the Timberwolves were a woeful 1-for-15 shooting for only three points.

Only 13 teams have successfully come back from a 3-1 series deficit in the history of the NBA playoffs. Teams with a 3-1 lead have gone on to win the series 95.6% of the time.