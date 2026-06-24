Report: Anthony Edwards’ True Feelings on Timberwolves Future Revealed

The offseason rumor mill always needs a main subject. It was Giannis Antetokounmpo, the freshly-acquired Miami Heat star. Now it may be Anthony Edwards, the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Six years ago, the Wolves took Edwards with the top pick in the NBA Draft, and the franchise began dreaming of the University of Georgia transforming a perennially struggling franchise.

Much of that vision has been fulfilled, as Edwards has led the Wolves to two Western Conference finals appearances in the last three seasons, a scoring achievement for a franchise — and a player in his early 20s — that often failed to achieve a playoff berth.

Edwards has given every reason to believe in Edwards as the long-term franchise cornerstone, but as fate has had it for many great players before Edwards, the drums are sounding off on a potential trade.

Timberwolves Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief on Anthony Edwards (For Now)

Wolves fans, no need to brace yourselves just yet. Edwards sees himself as a long-term cornerstone of the franchise. According to The Minnesota Star Tribune, Edwards’ inner circle has dismissed speculation that the 24-year-old Wolves star has an exit on his mind.

“Multiple sources close to Edwards dismissed the chatter as just that,” the Star Tribune reported. “One said there was no truth to any of it. Another reiterated Edwards and his team love Minnesota, and they think being here, in this location with this franchise, is the ‘ideal’ situation.”

What detonated Edwards trade rumors were remarks by ESPN’s Tim McMachon, who said “vultures” around the NBA are waiting to pounce on a potential Edwards trade request.

A part of this recent speculation really is just chatter. Star players, especially 25 or younger, often become the subject of trade talks if there is even the slightest indication of tension within the franchise.

An earlier report stated Edwards has grown frustrated with the Wolves’ front office after the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. But that could just be another symptom of the exacting standards franchise cornerstones hold their organizations to.

Even if Minnesota is in the Clear Now, That’s Not a Long-Term Guarantee

Things can change rather quickly in the NBA. Much of that has to do with the hard-to-meet expectations superstar players set for their organizations.

As presently constructed, few would consider the Wolves a serious threat to the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, the top two teams in the Western Conference last season, especially considering both teams only have handled Minnesota in a playoff series. That’s not to mention how both Oklahoma City and San Antonio are two young, rapidly improving teams that will only pose a stronger challenge with time.

But Minnesota has Edwards, a player whose talent stacks up with the best of the best in the NBA. Edwards cannot be expected to keep hush if he watches Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of his strongest contemporaries, stack championships or the younger Victor Wembanyama perennially go further in the playoffs.

The Wolves have a formidable core around Edwards — Jaden McDaniels, Ayo Dosunmu, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid — but will need to take an aggressive approach to roster construction to keep pace with the giants of the Western Conference.