Report: Timberwolves Eye Major Move for Star Big Man After LaMelo Ball Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves have acquired star point guard LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets. This was a move envisioned to maximize Anthony Edwards for a title push.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, this may not be the end of Minnesota’s offseason engagements.

“Following the blockbuster LaMelo Ball trade, NBA executives around the league believe the Minnesota Timberwolves will now look to add a big man who can stretch the floor, with the working assumption that the organization could look to flip the expiring $14.68 million contract of Josh Green or look to dip into their taxpayer mid-level exception with $6.06 million,” Scotto wrote.

The deal for Ball sent Naz Reid and future draft picks to Charlotte and the Wolves also received Green as well.

The Timberwolves Current Center Options After LaMelo Ball Trade

Heading into the offseason, several bigs were available either through the open market or via trade. The likes of restricted free agents Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren, as well as Nic Claxton, were headliners. Mitchell Robinson and Thomas Bryant were two other names.

Since then, Kessler has left the Utah Jazz and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers while the Detroit Pistons are reportedly ready to offer Duren a max extension to remain. Claxton is headed to the Chicago Bulls, Robinson joined the Boston Celtics and Bryant re-signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fair enough, Minnesota didn’t start the offseason with a center position in mind unless they moved Rudy Gobert. It doesn’t mean they can’t get a good big for depth.

There are options like Alex Sarr who join if they move Green’s salary. Although the Washington Wizards may not entertain a move. There is also Dereck Lively II, who might also not be available for trade by the Dallas Mavericks. However, one of their other bigs, Daniel Gafford, could be on the market.

There is also a DeAndre Ayton who will likely be relegated to a bench role for the Lakers with the Kessler addition. Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell could also be an option. He is only 24 and his salary for next season is $2 million. Yves Missi of the New Orleans Pelicans is another option for a young center.

Ultimately, it is not a wide pool of decent additions Minnesota could make in the center position at the moment, unless they are just looking for roster fillers.

Looking Ahead for Minnesota

Gobert is still the starting center, but at 34, Minnesota cannot risk his absence when they are aiming for a contention window.

Additional support in the center spot will help in the long run.

“Minnesota also remains very bullish on 19-year-old center Joan Beringer, who’s expected to have a bigger role this upcoming season,” Scotto added

Still, for a consistent title chase, the Timberwolves would need a stronger, more experienced big to step up alongside or behind Gobert.

They are also working on a tight budget, with reported interest in free agent LeBron James also brewing. Pairing the veteran superstar with Edwards, Ball, and Gobert could offer a legitimate shot at a title. He could fill the power forward void left by Randle’s departure, which makes him a good option.





