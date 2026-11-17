Jonathan Kuminga suffered a right shoulder injury during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 106-98 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Kuminga sustained the injury with 6:35 remaining in the fourth quarter after accidentally taking a knee to the right shoulder from Portland’s Micah Potter while landing from a shot attempt.

Kuminga, the team’s starting power forward, exited the game and did not return.

Initial observations from the bench suggested a potential shoulder dislocation, though official team imaging and status updates are pending further evaluation.

The injury further depletes Minnesota’s rotation. Star guard Anthony Edwards has been sidelined since late October after undergoing right knee arthroscopic surgery. Additionally, guard Donte DiVincenzo is out indefinitely after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon

Kuminga had stepped into an expanded role and increased offensive responsibility while Edwards was out, averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists across his first 13 games with the team

Jonathan Kuminga Plays ‘Perfect Role’ With The Minnesota Timberwolves

Jonathan Kuminga has seamlessly settled into a cohesive and impactful role with the Minnesota Timberwolves, earning praise from head coach Chris Finch for playing the “perfect role” within the team’s system.

“He just continues to play the perfect role,” Finch said. “He’s making timely shots and really letting things come to him. Now that we’re down some bodies, I’ve got to find ways to get him some advantageous looks. But he’s doing everything we need him to do, and he’s doing a lot of it at the right time. We’d be lost without him right now, for sure.”

Kuminga has expanded his game past his scoring duties by buying into Minnesota’s defensive identity alongside Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

Kuminga’s willingness to use his size and athleticism on the defensive end, combined with efficient corner-three shooting and high-level cutting, has provided a vital spark during the Timberwolves’ strong start to the season, particularly as the team navigates stretches without Anthony Edwards.

Kuminga signed with Minnesota as a free agent in August after splitting time between the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks last season.

Kuminga signed a two-year, $12.4 million deal that many believed to be a “prove-it” contract featuring a player option for the second season.

Jonathan Kuminga Has Focus On Defense For Timberwolves

Jonathan Kuminga has fully embraced a defensive-first mindset with the Timberwolves, stating that getting stops has become genuinely fun and fuels the rest of his game.

“It’s fun to play defense,” Kuminga said. “Getting stops, that feels good. I feed off that; it’s a challenge every day going out there and trying to guard some of the best players in the world… it makes you motivated and feel good.”

Kuminga is sharing defensive duties with Jaden McDaniels and multi-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

If Kuminga misses time due to his right shoulder injury, the Timberwolves lose a crucial two-way forward who has become essential during this season.

Losing Kuminga further stretches Minnesota’s rotation, likely forcing younger options like Cody Williams or increased minutes for Terrence Shannon Jr. into heavier roles.