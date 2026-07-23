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Timberwolves Proposed to Pair LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Major Deal

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Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers talk after a timeout during a 126-123 Lakers overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been plenty mentioned in the few weeks LeBron James has been a free agent. 

Minnesota has given its all in trying to recruit James to the Twin Cities. It is unknown which team James is leaning toward choosing, as reports state the 41-year-old might not be close to making a decision despite departing from the Los Angeles Lakers back on June 30.

In terms of players who have been mentioned most this summer, Anthony Davis is just a tick below James, his former Lakers teammate, with speculation swirling that James could be persuaded to join whichever team lands Davis.

The AD Trade Idea That Might Bring LeBron James to the Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 30: Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers converse on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the James-Davis connection picking up steam, NBA insider Brandin Robinson proposed a trade that would land Davis from the Washington Wizards

Timberwolves receive: Anthony Davis and Deandre Ayton

Wizards receive: Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, draft picks or swaps and a young developmental player

As for why the Wizards would be incentivized to deal Davis to the Wizards, Robinson wrote, “Gobert provides a natural frontcourt link alongside Alex Sarr in Washington. For Minnesota, taking back Ayton alongside Davis completely transforms their interior depth while keeping high-level operational flow.”

Would landing Davis lure James to Minnesota? 

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Wolves have not been informed by James’ camp that they are out of the race, meaning there is still hope the 22-time All-Star goes the unlikely route of staying in the Western Conference and, perhaps, finishing his legendary career with a franchise no one ever thought he’d represent. 

The Wolves have not been as highly regarded as the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers in the James sweepstakes, but grabbing Davis, who spent 5 ½ seasons as James’ teammate, might pull James to Minnesota. 

Why Wolves Have Reason to Pull the Trigger on a Davis Trade

Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 13: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center on December 13, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Lakers 97-87. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

According to NBA insider Kevin O’Conner, there is belief swirling around the league that James is prolonging his free agency in an attempt to see if any team will trade for Davis or even Kyrie Irving, another player who famously shared uniforms with the four-time league MVP.

“The popular theory around the league is that LeBron has been slow-playing his decision to see if any of his suitors could find a way to land Irving or Davis. If a team proved capable of acquiring one of his championship teammates, sources say, it might sway him in that direction,” O’Conner reported.

Acquiring Davis won’t be a small task, as the belief is that the Wizards are uninterested in trading the 10-time All-Star. And even if they were willing to entertain offers, they would almost certainly attach a steep asking price.

The Wolves have already taken a major swing this summer in acquiring ascending star point guard LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for star big man Naz Reid and a hefty collection of draft picks. 

With Ball next to the rising Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, the Wolves well might be among the top contenders in the Western Conference even if they landed James without Davis.

Getting both would deliver Minnesota arguably the best starting lineup in the NBA.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Timberwolves Proposed to Pair LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Major Deal

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