Timberwolves Proposed to Land Anthony Davis for 3 Star Players in Major Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves appear to be trending towards an offense-centered style alongside their established defensive identity.

Their moves have signified that, bringing in LaMelo Ball. They could pursue a frontcourt upgrade in Anthony Davis to fit into the new style they are trying to sell.

In a proposed trade, the Timberwolves send out Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, and Terrence Shannon Jr. to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Davis.

While moving a four-time Defensive Player of the Year for Davis does not look like a clear defensive upgrade on paper, Davis could be a better complement to Anthony Edwards and Ball.

Davis only joined the Wizards before the trade deadline and having played zero games for the franchise so far, he could be on the move again. He has been linked with several franchises in need of a strong frontcourt addition.

Timberwolves’ Potential Stance in Trading for Anthony Davis

Davis is not an easy get for obvious financial reasons. His health issues don’t seem to justify his lucrative deal that is on the table. He is expected to earn roughly $58 million for 2026-27 and go over $60 million the season after, which is a player option year.

Minnesota is not even in the most comfortable cap position to warrant a move for a significant salary. However, Gobert is not viewed as completely untradeable, which creates a viable path to acquire high-impact talent.

Gobert’s deal has a cap hit of $36.5 million for 2026-27, which makes his deal significant but still short of matching Davis’. It makes additional salary relief like DiVincenzo essential to make the framework work under the new CBA apron rules.

DiVincenzo is eligible for an extension, but with his long-term injury, Minnesota might consider moving him despite being one of the most consistent stars this past season.

This move will leave gaps in the roster spots that need filling for the Timberwolves. They will be forced to target cost-effective veteran additions to further fill the roster.

Minnesota’s Possible New Look With Davis

A lineup with Edwards, Ball, Davis, McDaniels and having the likes of Ayo Dosunmo in the fold would position the Timberwolves as a strong unit.

The defensive approach has kept the franchise strong over the years, but it hasn’t been enough to get them close to a Conference Finals appearance. With Davis and Ball taking some offensive load off Edward’s shoulders, the Timberwolves will be formidable.

Davis has had a long injury sheet, but when healthy, he is a Defensive Player of the Year caliber talent himself. He can guard multiple positions and protect the rim at a high level. He brings a better offensive-centered double-double game than Gobert.

Gobert has played no less than 70 games since joining Minnesota and the fact that the French center has been one of the more reliable players, it looks lopsided to move him for Davis, whose health is always in doubt.

It could be a risk worth taking for the Timberwolves to explore a new offensive style. Of course, it may come back to bite if Davis suffers any injury setback, but when he is on the floor, they can utilize his input to compete.

The Wizards may still be willing to keep Davis, who hasn’t played a single minute for them. They could take that chance and see if he can help elevate the franchise together with their incoming No. 1 rookie, AJ Dybantsa.





