Timberwolves Receive Bad LeBron James News From ESPN Insider

Anthony Edwards spent Friday trying to keep the Minnesota Timberwolves in the LeBron James sweepstakes.

Hours later, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin delivered the clearest indication yet that James may be headed somewhere else.

Appearing on SportsCenter from Fanatics Fest in New York, McMenamin reported that James is nearing a decision and that conversations around the league increasingly point toward an Eastern Conference team winning the competition for the four-time NBA MVP.

That represents an unwelcome development for the Timberwolves, whose president of basketball operations, coach and franchise player have each publicly recruited James over the past week.

Minnesota has not been eliminated. But with James expected to reveal his next team within days, McMenamin’s report suggests the Wolves are running out of time to overcome the teams ahead of them.

Dave McMenamin Says Eastern Conference Has Edge

McMenamin said James’ extended free-agency process has entered its closing stage after the 41-year-old gathered information from the teams pursuing him.

“Multiple sources familiar with his thinking told me in the last 24 hours that he is truly getting much closer to a decision,” McMenamin said.

Although McMenamin emphasized that he had not been told any contender was officially out, he indicated that recent league conversations have favored James returning to the Eastern Conference.

“I’ve not been told that any of those teams are eliminated,” McMenamin said. “But in the conversations I’ve had in the last 24 hours in New York City, it seems like an Eastern Conference team will win the LeBron James sweepstakes.”

McMenamin later identified the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers as the two teams carrying the strongest momentum.

The Timberwolves were not among the frontrunners he mentioned.

ESPN insider Shams Charania previously identified Minnesota as one of five teams still under consideration, along with Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia and Golden State. James also indicated during a public appearance this week that his announcement was approaching, though he declined to reveal his preference.

Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Had Not Abandoned Recruiting Pitch

McMenamin’s report came on the same day Edwards made one more public appeal to James.

During an appearance with ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi at Fanatics Fest, Edwards acknowledged that Minnesota was not being discussed among James’ perceived top choices. But the Timberwolves star left open the possibility of a surprise.

Later, while visiting the Topps booth and holding a James trading card, Edwards made his message more direct.

“Bron Bron, come to Minnesota,” Edwards said. “We got your card.”

The playful appeal continued a broader organizational recruiting campaign that has included president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and coach Chris Finch.

Connelly publicly highlighted the Timberwolves’ coaching, fan support and recent success. Finch focused on the basketball fit, including James’ potential partnership with Edwards and Minnesota’s opening at power forward.

McMenamin’s latest reporting casts further doubt on whether those pitches will be enough.

Timberwolves Face Difficult Final Push

Minnesota’s interest has always carried a compelling basketball rationale.

The Timberwolves can offer James the opportunity to join an established Western Conference contender without asking him to remain the unquestioned center of the offense. Edwards has developed into one of the league’s defining stars, providing James with the kind of younger, explosive scorer capable of carrying the team throughout the regular season.

James has also spoken highly of Edwards and built a relationship with him through their time together with Team USA.

But Minnesota must overcome advantages held by several rivals.

Cleveland offers James another homecoming. Miami can sell its organizational familiarity, his championship history there and a partnership with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Philadelphia has assembled a star-heavy roster, while Golden State can offer both Stephen Curry and greater proximity to James’ family home in Los Angeles.

The Wolves’ case is centered largely on basketball and their belief that James could be the final piece of a championship team.

McMenamin’s report indicates that the argument has not yet pushed Minnesota to the front.

LeBron James’ Decision Could Come Within Days

McMenamin said James could announce his decision as early as Sunday, Monday or Tuesday.

Until that happens, Minnesota remains technically alive.

Edwards’ pitch showed the Timberwolves have not conceded. McMenamin’s update, however, reinforces what Edwards acknowledged before making it: Minnesota is pursuing James from behind.

The Wolves may have one final opportunity to change his mind.

The latest word from around the league suggests they will need it.