Timberwolves Biggest Flaw In Giannis Trade Talks Confirmed

The Milwaukee Bucks hope to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo soon, but the Minnesota Timberwolves are having a tough time getting closer to a deal. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that he believes the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are the only viable threats to get a deal done by the NBA Draft on Tuesday night. Minnesota has been mentioned with these other teams as the three most desired suitors for the two-time MVP.

Charania cited the following about why he only included those other two franchises:

“Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be traded before the start of the NBA draft Tuesday, with the Celtics and Heat emerging as finalists to land the Bucks superstar, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania. The Bucks have been engaged in serious trade talks with the Celtics and the Heat and are weighing significantly different offers for Antetokounmpo.”

Minnesota was intentionally not named, despite having the ultimate dream of landing Giannis as their top target this offseason. Charania later revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that Boston and Miami would both have confidence in Antetokounmpo extending his contract to ensure he plays past this season. The Timberwolves don’t have that assurance to go after Giannis, even if Milwaukee likes their trade offer.

Another Previous Report Backs This Up

Another longstanding rumor about Giannis’ trade future going back to last summer is that he wants to stay in the Eastern Conference. This season showed the New York Knicks having a far easier run to the NBA Finals to be more prepared for the San Antonio Spurs.

West teams will have to deal with more intense playoff series due to the depth of hopeful title contenders being stronger. Both Miami and Boston would likely become Eastern Conference favorites over the Knicks and other teams solely by trading for Antetokounmpo ahead of next season.

Giannis joining the Timberwolves would make them a viable contender, but the path would still be difficult against the Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. Elite All-NBA guard Anthony Edwards does stand out as arguably the best teammate for the Greek Freak. Unfortunately, that doesn’t make the path any easier against other elite squads with more established chemistry.

Giannis Wants Clear Upgrade Over Bucks

Antetokounmpo will be making the first massive change in his NBA career once this trade gets done. Milwaukee is the only home that Giannis and his immediate family has had during his time in the United States once moving over after the NBA Draft.

Boston and Miami both gives Antetokounmpo a real chance to contend for an NBA Championship, but he also gets to play for a bigger market. Giannis either becomes the biggest star to join the Heat since LeBron James or joins the long list of Celtics icons.

Minnesota has too much working against them right now to easily make up the ground. One positive is that the Bucks reportedly did like their trade offers, so the Timberwolves may have the chance to trade for another star soon. Management clearly realizes that Edwards needs more help to contend for a title now.