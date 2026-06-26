Report: Timberwolves Make Decision on Jaylen Brown Amid LaMelo Ball Trade

It appears the Minnesota Timberwolves entered the 2026 NBA offseason looking to treat it as a major pivot point.

After two Western Conference finals appearances in the last three years, the Wolves have the right to feel they are close yet considerably distant. A pair of same-week blockbuster trades may have changed that feeling inside the organization.

The Wolves sent Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets in a massive cost-cutting move. Days later, Minnesota acquired LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets in what stands as the second-largest trade so far this summer after the Giannis Antetokounmpo-to-Miami blockbuster.

Timberwolves Had an Opportunity to Land Jaylen Brown

Before the Wolves grabbed Ball from the Hornets, the franchise was in communication with the Boston Celtics regarding a trade for Jaylen Brown, according to The Athletic’s Jon Crawczynski.

Boston was open to trading Brown to the Wolves in exchange for two key players and a haul of draft picks, but Minnesota declined.

“The Timberwolves explored multiple avenues to add another star next to Edwards in the days leading up to landing Ball,” Crawczynski wrote. “… They had talks with the Boston Celtics about Jaylen Brown, a team source said, but the Celtics were looking for a package including Gobert, Reid and similar pick compensation that went to Charlotte for Ball, team sources said.”

Ultimately, Minnesota felt that was a steep price to pay for Brown, even though the five-time All-Star was in the NBA MVP race last season while leading the Celtics to a 56-win season without Jayson Tatum. There were also concerns about Brown being able to gel with Anthony Edwards, the face of the Minnesota franchise,

“That was just too much for the Wolves to pay for a soon-to-be 30-year-old forward who, while being a better overall player than Ball, wasn’t as clean a fit next to Edwards,” Crawczynski wrote.

Will Minnesota Regret Passing on the Boston Star?

There will be some Wolves fans upset the franchise opted for Ball over Brown. But it appears the decision to trade for the former Hornets guard was meant to deliver Edwards a backcourt star he could develop a rapport with as both players march toward their primes.

Edwards and Ball are each 24 years old with explosive offensive ability. They share a similar skillset and thrive as high-volume 3-point shooters. From purely a fit standpoint, pairing Edwards with Ball is completely logical.

But few would argue Brown would’ve been the better win-now option. Brown is a champion, Finals MVP and an All-NBA player who is at the peak of his powers. If he made it work with Tatum, who is to say he couldn’t make it work with Edwards?

As for maybe the biggest reason why the Wolves declined a Brown trade: perhaps the organization viewed preserving Edwards’ status as the face of the franchise as more valuable than adding another established star.

Even with Ball in Minnesota, Edwards is unquestionably the centerpiece of the franchise and the best player on the roster. That wouldn’t easily be the case if the Wolves added Brown.