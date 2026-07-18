Timberwolves Get Discouraging Update After New LeBron Decision Factor Emerges

The Minnesota Timberwolves have long been viewed as one of the NBA’s most intriguing potential destinations for LeBron James.

Thursday’s developments, however, revealed a factor that may have little to do with basketball.

While James said during CNBC and Boardroom’s Game Plan event that family—particularly his youngest daughter, Zhuri—is playing a significant role in his free-agency decision, veteran Andscape’s Marc J. Spears suggested those comments could strengthen the Golden State Warriors‘ chances because of their proximity to Los Angeles.

For Minnesota, it underscores a challenge no championship roster can solve.

LeBron Says Family Is ‘A Big Thing’

Speaking with Rich Kleiman during CNBC and Boardroom’s Game Plan event, James explained that while Bronny James has begun the next stage of his NBA career and Bryce James is preparing for his freshman season at Arizona after redshirting last year, it is his youngest daughter whose opinion has become especially important.

“It’s my almost 12-year-old daughter who is pulling the weight a lot,” James said.

James revealed he privately informed Zhuri before news of his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers became public.

“I pulled her to the side and I was like, ‘Baby, I’m letting you know. I don’t want you to hear from nobody else, but I won’t be playing for the Lakers next year. I will be playing somewhere else.”

James said he also wanted to understand how she felt about him spending more time away from home.

“‘I won’t be home all the time… I just want to know how you felt about it because you mean a lot to me. Me being away from you means a lot.'”

James later summed up the conversation simply.

“So, the family portion is a big thing, too.”

Timberwolves Lose Edge to Rival Warriors

Appearing Thursday on Willard and Dibs on 95.7 The Game, Spears said Cleveland remains the team he has heard mentioned most often around the league.

“What I heard all week long is Cleveland,” Spears said.

Still, Spears believes Golden State remains a serious contender because of geography.

“Daughter’s like middle school, right? Pretty much L.A. is all she’s known,” Spears said. “Wife has been in L.A. They’ve been there for eight years.”

“I haven’t given up on the Warriors because of the family aspect,” Spears added. “I think today that part got reinforced by what he said to Rich Kleiman.”

Unlike Minnesota, Golden State is only a short flight from Los Angeles, allowing James to remain closer to the home his family has built over the past eight years.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Basketball Case Remains Strong

Family may now be part of James’ equation, but he also reiterated Friday during a live taping of The Shop at Fanatics Fest that winning remains his top priority.

“Most important is I want to compete,” James said. “I want to compete at a high level. I want to join a franchise that kind of shares the same motto as myself and that’s practicing championship habits every day, but trusting the process more than anything…”

Those comments continue to reinforce Minnesota’s appeal, which team president Tim Connelly and coach Chris Finch pitched to James.

The Timberwolves have emerged as one of the Western Conference’s premier contenders behind Anthony Edwards, with a veteran roster built to compete immediately for a championship. Rather than asking James to transform a rebuilding franchise, Minnesota could offer him the opportunity to complement an established title contender while pursuing another championship.

That basketball argument remains as compelling as ever.

Basketball vs. Family

The question is whether basketball alone will decide James’ future.

Minnesota can offer a championship-caliber roster led by one of the league’s brightest young superstars.

Golden State can offer another contender while keeping James much closer to the Los Angeles home where Savannah, Zhuri and the rest of his family have built their lives.

Cleveland, meanwhile, continues to carry the weight of James’ history, with Spears saying the Cavaliers remain the team he hears linked to James more than any other.

For the Timberwolves, Thursday’s developments highlighted the reality of the pursuit.

The franchise may have everything James wants on the court.

Whether that outweighs the pull of family is a different question.