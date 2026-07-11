Timberwolves Get Discouraging LeBron Update After Chris Finch’s Pitch

Chris Finch made the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ pitch to LeBron James at the beginning of Bleacher Report’s NBA Summer League livestream on Friday.

Later in the same show, after the Timberwolves coach had left the broadcast, veteran NBA insider Marc Stein offered an update that cast doubt on Minnesota’s chances.

Stein said James is giving significantly more consideration to three Eastern Conference teams than many around the league expected entering free agency.

Minnesota was not among them.

“What I do believe based on actual reporting is… Cleveland, Miami, Philly,” Stein said. “He is looking at Eastern Conference destinations with much more seriousness than I think… if you would’ve gone back even two weeks and polled the other 29 front offices, I don’t think many would’ve imagined that he would be looking to the East to this degree.”

Stein added that James appears increasingly open to leaving the Western Conference altogether.

“He’s apparently open to going very, very far away from where he’s been for the last eight years,” Stein said. “Which obviously hurts Golden State’s chances.”

While Stein specifically referenced the Warriors, his comments also represented discouraging news for other Western Conference suitors, including Minnesota.

Finch Believes Minnesota Offers the Ideal Fit

Earlier in the same livestream, Finch explained why he believes the Timberwolves present one of the NBA’s most attractive destinations for James.

“It’s an honor to be even in consideration to get a player like LeBron,” Finch said. “I think that’s a credit to our organization, our guys, the culture that we’ve been able to build, Tim Connelly’s relationship with the league and all the key members in and around LeBron’s team.”

Finch said Minnesota believes it has assembled exactly the type of basketball situation James is seeking.

“We feel our basketball situation is ideal,” Finch said. “I’m sure that they recognize all these things.”

Despite growing speculation surrounding James’ free agency, Finch insisted every team involved still believes it has a legitimate opportunity.

“I think everybody feels like they’re still in it,” Finch said.

He also praised James’ longtime agent, Rich Paul, and his representation team for handling the process professionally.

“They’ve done a great job, I think, of being as honest and transparent as they can, as accommodating to different pitches or scenarios, being respectful and professional,” Finch said. “They’ve made everybody feel like they genuinely have an opportunity for a genuine win.”

Stein’s reporting, however, suggests several Eastern Conference franchises may now have established an edge.

Minnesota’s Basketball Pitch Remains Strong

The Timberwolves’ recruiting pitch has centered on basketball fit.

Under Finch, Minnesota reached the Western Conference finals in back-to-back seasons in 2023-24 and 2024-25 before falling to the eventual NBA champion San Antonio Spurs in last season’s Western Conference semifinals.

The Timberwolves also reshaped their roster this offseason by moving on from Julius Randle and Naz Reid, creating an opening at power forward that James could immediately fill alongside Anthony Edwards, newly acquired LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert.

“I think we have a hole that he would easily, of course, fit into,” Finch said.

Finch believes James could both elevate Minnesota’s championship aspirations and provide invaluable leadership to an already accomplished core.

“He’d play alongside guys that have done a lot of winning, guys that could use his leadership as well, his knowledge, his insight, his championship expertise,” Finch said. “I think it would be a fun group to play with.”

He concluded with perhaps his most personal recruiting pitch.

“I know he’s looking for happiness right now,” Finch said. “I think the happiness quotient in Minnesota is extremely high.”

Timberwolves Face Tougher Road

The Timberwolves have never been expected to outbid rival contenders.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, Minnesota sits roughly $4.4 million below the second apron and has only the $3.9 million veteran exception available to offer James.

That has made the Timberwolves’ pursuit about culture, roster fit and championship opportunity rather than finances.

Stein’s latest reporting suggests those strengths may have to overcome an increasingly difficult reality.

While Finch believes every team remains firmly in the race, Stein indicated James is giving far more serious attention to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers than many around the league anticipated only weeks ago.

That doesn’t eliminate Minnesota from contention.

But after publicly making its recruiting pitch, the Timberwolves appear to face a steeper climb than they did when Friday’s livestream began.