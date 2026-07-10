Timberwolves Officially Bid Farewell to 3x All-Star After Blockbuster 4-Team Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves took a big swing earlier this offseason. With Anthony Edwards still young but quickly approaching his prime, the franchise perhaps felt now was the time to make a big change. So it did.

The Wolves waved goodbye to Julius Randle and said hello to blossoming star point guard LaMelo Ball. Both players were included as a part of a major four-team trade earlier this offseason.

Minnesota took a chance on Randle ahead of the 2024-25 season, landing the star forward from the New York Knicks in exchange for former No. 1 overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns. It was a risky swing for a team that was coming off a conference finals appearance, but the Wolves did at least return to that round of the playoffs in Randle’s first season with the team.

Timberwolves Send off Randle as Four-Team Trade Finalizes

After the NBA made the four-team trade involving Minnesota, Chicago, Charlotte and Brooklyn official on Friday, the Wolves took to social media to bid farwell to Randle, leaving the three-time All-Star forward with a thank you message.

Meanwhile, the franchise officially welcomed Ball, the 24-year-old star point guard who is poised to help make Minnesota’s backcourt the best in the league.

In the multi-team blockbuster, the Wolves sent Randle to the Nets in an effort to shed substantial salary. Of course, it wouldn’t have sat right had the Wolves not made a subsequent move after surrendering an All-Star caliber player.

With Ball, the Wolves perhaps don’t get much better or worse — but they could function a lot differently.

New-Look Wolves Set to Try Something New in 2026-27 Season

Minnesota is among many Western Conference teams trying to discover a plan to fight the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, two teams who figure to dominante the league for the foreseeable future.

Clearly, the Wolves think highly of Ball, who is still ascending. The franchise mortgaged a chunk of its future draft capital — and sent away two-way star big man Naz Reid — to land Ball from the Hornets.

Ball, Charlotte’s top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, was once viewed as the face of the franchise. Ultimately, injuries and little team success pushed the Hornets to pull the plug on the Ball era, which some argue was only just getting started after the franchise made a surprise push last season to earn a spot in the play-in tournament.

With Edwards, the Wolves’ franchise cornerstone, Ball could create something special. He could prove to be the piece that gets Minnesota over the hump.

The Wolves’ decision to trade for Ball had everything to do with finding a player who could take some of the offensive burden off Edwards’ shoulders. Edwards, who turns 25 next month, is an ascending superstar and one of the best players in the league. With Ball’s help, Edwards’ game could take yet another leap next season.

Minnesota fought valiantly in last season’s playoffs despite injuries to Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo. Perhaps the team feels a year with a healthy Ball and Edwards is the formula for success.