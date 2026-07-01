Timberwolves Receive Hopeful LeBron James Update After Latest Insider Report

The Minnesota Timberwolves have settled down some since a pair of same-week blockbuster trades that revamped the roster.

Minnesota added LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets just days after sending former All-Star forward Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets. The deal for Ball delivers the Wolves the desperately-needed backcourt help for Anthony Edwards.

Now, what does Minnesota have up its sleeve next?

According to The Athletic, the Wolves have their eyes set on LeBron James, the 41-year-old superstar who recently informed the Los Angeles Lakers he was ready to move on. Could the Wolves seize the opportunity?

Door Remains Open to a Potential LeBron James-to-Timberwolves Blockbuster

Almost no one is expecting it, but almost everyone would be floored if it happened. LeBron to the Wolves? You’re kidding, right? Technically, it can happen. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, James — a four-time NBA MVP, 22-time All-Star, four-time Finals MVP … and literally every other thing in the book — is open to taking a minimum salary, if it means getting to play for a championship contender.

Do the Wolves fit that category? As presently constituted, perhaps that’s a debate. But with a motivated and reinvigorated James? Many would say yes without hesitation.

Perhaps the Wolves are just a superstar forward away from possessing a potent enough collection of talent to challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference.

Last season, James demonstrated his versatility and adaptability by operating as the third-option, a role he hadn’t previously experienced at any point over his two-plus decades in the NBA.

There’s plenty of reasons to believe James would make a clean fit next to Edwards and Ball.

Why Minnesota Can Be Hopeful for an Earth-Shaking Signing

James wants satisfaction, not necessarily a large number on a new contract.

“He has made a decision here to leave the Lakers, and it’s not about the money,” Charania stated on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “He’s not making a financially driven decision, so that means that he’s gonna be motivated by something else, which is finding his happiness.”

Could James discover that happiness in Minnesota? Sure, it’s cold from November through April. And, yes, the winters are rather dark. But playing alongside Edwards, whom James admires? And Ball, who’ll sometimes remind James of when he played with a young Kyrie Irving? That’s happiness.

The Wolves can’t shovel James a fat contract, but they can do better than some other teams competing for his services.

According to CBS Sports, the Wolves possess a midlevel exception worth nearly $4 million more than the Miami Heat (another strong James suitor) can currently offer. And Minnesota can make another move to increase that number some more.

“Right now, (the Wolves) have around $10 million in second apron space, but four roster spots to fill,” wrote CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn. “But their LaMelo Ball trade is not yet official, and the hope would be that they could redirect Josh Green and his $14.7 million salary elsewhere to clear out a bit more space. If absolutely necessary, the Timberwolves could waive and stretch Green, though given how tight their long-term finances are, that would be a move best avoided unless absolutely necessary.”

The Wolves have the means to land James. They’ve reportedly reached out to the 41-year-old free agent to express interest in a partnership. Now, if James sees a match, Minnesota is ready to welcome him.