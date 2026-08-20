Timberwolves Get Major Update on PF Target After Blockbuster NBA Trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ pursuit of another power forward suddenly has one fewer team in the way.

The Cleveland Cavaliers agreed Wednesday to acquire restricted free agent Peyton Watson from the Denver Nuggets in a multi-team sign-and-trade, ending weeks of speculation over whether Cleveland would ultimately prioritize Watson or Jonathan Kuminga.

Watson will sign a four-year, $88 million contract with Cleveland. The Cavaliers are sending Denver an unprotected 2031 first-round pick and a 2032 Sacramento second-round pick, while Max Strus goes to the Clippers.

For Minnesota, the ripple effect is significant.

Cleveland had pursued both Watson and Kuminga, even creating additional financial flexibility with last week’s Dennis Schroder trade. Now the Cavaliers have made their choice.

And Kuminga’s already limited market just got smaller.

Timberwolves Move Up in Jonathan Kuminga Sweepstakes

Minnesota has emerged as one of the most intriguing remaining destinations for Kuminga, who has lingered on the market deep into August.

The Timberwolves’ interest was first reported by Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto, and ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel recently identified Minnesota as Kuminga’s best basketball fit. The attraction is obvious: Minnesota has an opening at power forward and could put Kuminga alongside Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels in an athletic, uptempo lineup.

Cleveland represented a more complicated threat.

The Cavaliers had been creating financial flexibility to pursue either Watson or Kuminga, with their trade of Schroder helping clear additional room. But an $88 million commitment and an unprotected first-round pick for Watson effectively take Cleveland off the board for Kuminga.

That leaves Minnesota and the Lakers as two of the most prominent teams still connected to him.

The question is whether the Wolves can turn interest into an actual deal.

Tim Connelly Says Timberwolves Are Still Talking to Free Agents

Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly offered an intriguing clue this week.

Speaking on The Jon Krawczynski Show, Connelly acknowledged Minnesota’s lack of depth at power forward and revealed that the front office remains engaged with available players.

“We’re talking to one or two free agents right now that can be intriguing,” Connelly said.

Connelly did not name those players, so there is no confirmation that Kuminga is among them. But the comment is noteworthy given Minnesota’s reported interest in Kuminga and its obvious need at the position. Connelly also said the players Minnesota has spoken with are excited about the Wolves despite the team’s “pretty limited flexibility.”

That financial reality remains the biggest obstacle.

Kuminga has sought more than $20 million annually, while Minnesota lacks the straightforward spending power to approach that figure without additional maneuvering. Los Angeles has encountered a similar gap in its negotiations.

Cleveland’s exit, however, changes the leverage.

Will Jonathan Kuminga Lower His Asking Price?

Kuminga can continue waiting, but one of his most credible alternatives disappeared Wednesday.

His camp could lower its salary expectations and consider whatever Minnesota or Los Angeles can realistically offer. Or it could continue working with Atlanta to manufacture a sign-and-trade that delivers a larger contract while giving the Hawks sufficient compensation to cooperate.

Sign-and-trade constructions involving Atlanta and Kuminga have already been explored, illustrating the kind of creativity potentially required to get him to one of his preferred destinations. But the Hawks have been resistant to taking back long-term salary and sit just $4.1 million below the luxury tax line.

For Minnesota, that could require Connelly to reshape the roster — or find a multi-team construction — to make the numbers work.

But the timing is intriguing.

Connelly says the Wolves are talking to free agents. Minnesota has an opening at Kuminga’s position. And Cleveland just committed $88 million to the other forward it had been pursuing.

The Timberwolves still have to solve the money.

But with Kuminga’s market shrinking, the bigger question may soon be whether his asking price shrinks with it — or whether Minnesota and Atlanta can get creative enough to find a number and a trade structure everyone can live with.