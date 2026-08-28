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Timberwolves Could Make 2-for-1 Trade to Complete Jonathan Kuminga Signing

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Minnesota Timberwolves v Golden State Warriors - Game Four
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against Jaden McDaniels #3 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 12, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves landed Jonathan Kuminga. Now comes the complicated part: actually putting him on the roster.

Minnesota agreed to a two-year, $12.4 million contract with Kuminga that includes a player option for the second season, filling the power-forward vacancy created by an offseason that sent Julius Randle and Naz Reid elsewhere. Kuminga chose Minnesota over the Los Angeles Lakers and other interested teams.

But the agreement cannot be finalized until the Timberwolves make another transaction.

That financial reality has put Josh Green, acquired alongside LaMelo Ball from Charlotte this summer, squarely in the spotlight. And one proposed solution would send him to the same Lakers team Minnesota just beat out for Kuminga.

NBA salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan of Third Apron floated a possible deal in which Minnesota would trade Green to Los Angeles for Dalton Knecht and Jaden Hardy.

For the Wolves, the appeal is less about Green’s ability than the math required to finish their offseason.

Josh Green Emerges as Trade Candidate After Jonathan Kuminga Move

Charlotte Hornets v Phoenix Suns
Getty Josh Green could be on the move again after he was included in the LaMelo Ball deal between the Charlotte Hornets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota is hard-capped at the second apron after aggregating salaries in its blockbuster trade for Ball. The Timberwolves have agreed to use the $6.1 million taxpayer midlevel exception on Kuminga, but they do not currently have sufficient room beneath that hard cap to complete the transaction while satisfying NBA roster requirements.

Green’s $14.7 million expiring salary provides the most obvious pressure valve.

Gozlan wrote that Minnesota could trade Green while taking back at least one player as long as it reduces payroll by at least $2.1 million. Alternatively, moving Green without taking salary back would need to generate at least $4.5 million in savings to accommodate Kuminga and another minimum signing.

The Lakers concept accomplishes the first objective.

Sending Green to Los Angeles for Knecht and Hardy would create the necessary apron room while giving Minnesota two potential rotation pieces. It would also help the Lakers reduce their roster from 16 standard contracts to 15 while keeping Los Angeles beneath its first-apron hard cap, according to Gozlan.

For Minnesota, adding two players rather than simply dumping Green could be particularly useful with Donte DiVincenzo expected to miss the season.

Green’s uncertain future isn’t new. Even before the Kuminga agreement, the Minnesota Star Tribune identified his expiring contract as one the Wolves could use to reshape their frontcourt following the Ball trade.

Kuminga has merely accelerated the decision.

Minnesota Faces Saturday Deadline on Green Decision

There is another reason Minnesota might need to move quickly.

Saturday is the NBA’s deadline for teams to waive a player and stretch his 2026-27 guaranteed salary. If the Wolves cannot find an acceptable Green trade, Gozlan identified waiving and stretching him as an alternative.

Doing so would spread Green’s $14.7 million salary into approximately $4.9 million cap hits over the next three seasons. That would create the immediate room necessary for Kuminga, but saddling the Wolves with three years of dead money would be a costly solution to a short-term problem.

A trade is therefore the cleaner path.

Minnesota has already paid heavily in draft capital to reshape its roster around Anthony Edwards, most notably in the Ball deal. That limits its ability to attach picks simply to convince another team to absorb Green.

Knecht and Hardy would at least return young players who could compete for minutes.

The irony is hard to miss. The Lakers tried to land Kuminga before he chose Minnesota. Now Los Angeles could potentially help the Timberwolves complete the very signing it lost.

For the Wolves, however, sentiment won’t matter nearly as much as arithmetic.

They got Kuminga to say yes. Their next move has to make the numbers say yes, too.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Timberwolves Could Make 2-for-1 Trade to Complete Jonathan Kuminga Signing

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