Timberwolves Proposed to Add Kevin Durant in Major 3-Team, 6-Player Trade

One of the first trade dominoes to fall this summer was LaMelo Ball, the 24-year-old standout guard who was dealt from the Charlotte Hornets to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After dumping Julius Randle, the Wolves went all in for Ball to bring aboard a sharp offensive creator alongside the ascending Anthony Edwards. The Wolves are poised to represent one of the NBA’s best offenses next season. But are they even done adding pieces?

Minnesota has its sights set on LeBron James, who remaines a unrestricted free agent nearly three weeks after departing the Los Angeles Lakers, the team he spent the last eight seasons with. The Wolves are reportedly among five teams that feel confident in the mix for James. But if James signs elsewhere, might the Wolves turn to another former MVP?

A Trade Idea to Send Kevin Durant to the Wolves to Shakeup the Western Conference

Durant, 37, was on the Wolves’ trade radar as recently as last summer, where he was ultimately dealt to the Houston Rockets from the Phoenix Suns. With the Wolves still needing to fill the vacancy left by Randle, here’s one way they could land Durant.

Timberwolves receive: Kevin Durant

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Joan Beringer and JD Davison

Rockets receive: Rudy Gobert, Cedric Coward, Terrence Shannon Jr, 2028 first round pick and a 2030 first round pick (both via Minnesota).

So, why might Houstan and Memphis agree to a trade like this?

The Durant experiment in Houston didn’t go as planned. The Rockets went from a burgeoning Western Conference contender after a grueling seven-game series with the Warriors in 2025 to an “eh, they’re O.K.” in the eyes of the juggernauts of the West. Perhaps moving Durant while his value is still reasonably high would serve the Rockets well. Plus, they would add two ascending young stars and add two first round picks to their asset clip. Now that’s a win.

Although the Grizzlies would surrender Coward, a promising two-way guard, they would add Beringer, whom the Wolves would hate to lose because of his enormous upside potential as a seven-footer. Beringer would be a nice addition to a rotation with fellow young stars Zach Edey and Cam Boozer.

For Minnesota, it Would Become Title or Bust

Sure, the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are the younger and more athletic teams with potentially decade-long title windows. But the Wolves, with Ball, Edwards, Jaden McDaniels and Durant, would have the most firepower of any starting lineup in perhaps all the NBA.

Losing Gobert and Beringer would definitely be a concern. The Wolves already traded away Naz Reid. They would have no center. But they have a deeper bench to help offset some of that. And are we just going to ignore what lineups the Wolves could deploy with Durant playing center?

Trading for a player like Durant, who averaged over 26 points per game while shooting uber-efficient field goal percentage, would create massive expectations. Kind of like winning the title. But Minnesota would love their chances to reach the NBA Finals featuring three players who would likely combine to average at least 60 points per game.

What other team in the West is rolling out that kind of firepower?

It is unclear if the Wolves still have interest in Durant, especially after landing Ball earlier this offseason. But adding Ball was a win-now move.

So why not make one more?