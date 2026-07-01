Timberwolves Reach Out to LeBron James: Where They Stand

The Minnesota Timberwolves have officially entered the LeBron James sweepstakes.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, the Timberwolves were among several teams that reached out Tuesday after James informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he would not return for the 2026-27 season.

Minnesota’s interest is genuine.

Its chances, however, remain uncertain.

Krawczynski reported that team and league sources do not believe the Timberwolves are “anywhere near the front of the line” for James’ services, largely because of the team’s limited spending power.

Timberwolves Enter LeBron Sweepstakes

The Timberwolves quickly contacted James’ camp after his departure from Los Angeles became official.

Minnesota sees the future Hall of Famer as a player who could immediately elevate a team that has emerged as one of the Western Conference’s top contenders.

Still, Krawczynski reported the organization is realistic about its standing, with both team and league sources indicating the Wolves do not currently view themselves as leading contenders to sign James.

The biggest obstacle is financial flexibility.

Unlike several of James’ reported suitors, Minnesota has little salary-cap room to make a competitive offer.

Josh Green Could Become Key Piece

According to Krawczynski, the Timberwolves could explore trading Josh Green, who arrived in the LaMelo Ball deal and is entering the final year of his $14.7 million contract.

Moving Green could create additional spending flexibility or help Minnesota acquire another frontcourt player while improving its chances of making a competitive push for James.

However, the Timberwolves remain intrigued by Green’s upside, and Krawczynski reported that no meaningful trade discussions had materialized as of Tuesday.

That leaves Minnesota with limited avenues to create the financial room needed for a blockbuster signing.

LeBron Fits Minnesota’s Biggest Need

Even with the financial hurdles, the basketball fit is easy to see.

The Timberwolves created a significant opening at power forward this offseason after parting ways with Julius Randle and Naz Reid, leaving a major vacancy in their starting frontcourt.

James could immediately step into that role while giving Minnesota another elite playmaker to pair with franchise star Anthony Edwards.

Unlike during the latter stages of his Lakers tenure, James would not be asked to shoulder the offense. Edwards has already established himself as one of the league’s premier scorers, allowing James to focus on facilitating, defending multiple positions and providing championship leadership.

His arrival would also give Minnesota one of the NBA’s most experienced postseason players as the franchise continues its pursuit of a first championship.

Timberwolves Trail Leading Contenders

While Minnesota has officially entered the race, several teams are widely viewed as stronger contenders for James.

The Golden State Warriors have emerged as the betting favorite after league insiders reported that Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are expected to take active roles in recruiting James. Golden State also remains intrigued by the possibility of pairing him with Curry if it can create the right roster construction.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, continue to be viewed as a sentimental favorite. League insiders have pointed to the “tea leaves” suggesting a return to James’ home-state franchise, where he would join an Eastern Conference finalist featuring James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

The Miami Heat have also resurfaced as a legitimate possibility. According to the Miami Herald, the Heat would welcome a reunion with James, while NBA insider Jake Fischer has reported that Miami remains one of the teams connected to the four-time MVP.

Against that backdrop, Krawczynski reported that the Timberwolves do not believe they are among the frontrunners, though they felt the opportunity was significant enough to explore.

Long Odds Won’t Stop the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves understand they face stiff competition from teams with greater financial flexibility and clearer paths to signing James.

Still, Krawczynski’s reporting underscores how highly Minnesota views the opportunity.

The franchise believes James could fill one of its biggest roster needs while accelerating its championship aspirations.

Whether Minnesota can climb into serious contention remains uncertain.

But by reaching out to James despite long odds, the Timberwolves made one thing clear: they believe the future Hall of Famer could be the missing piece after creating a void at power forward.

The challenge now is convincing James that Minnesota offers a better path than the Warriors, Cavaliers or Heat.