Timberwolves Learn What Matters Most in LeBron James Pursuit

The Minnesota Timberwolves cannot offer LeBron James more money than their leading competitors.

According to Rich Paul, they do not have to.

Paul told ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins that James’ extended free agency process is not about salary or an unfulfilled trade request, Perkins said Tuesday on NBA Today. The decision instead centers on basketball fit, personal comfort and family considerations.

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“It’s not about the money,” Perkins said Paul told him. “It’s about the fit.”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin also checked with Paul before Tuesday’s show and reported that no announcement was coming.

“Nothing happening today,” Paul told him.

The update pushes James’ decision into at least a 22nd day. McMenamin said teams pursuing James remain engaged and understand that the wait is part of attempting to sign one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Minnesota’s continued involvement is notable because its financial options are clear and limited.

Timberwolves Have Only Veteran Exception for LeBron

The Timberwolves are approximately $4.4 million below the second-apron hard cap and can offer James only the $3.9 million veteran exception, ESPN front office analyst Bobby Marks reported.

That figure appeared to put Minnesota at a disadvantage against teams capable of reaching the tax midlevel or creating additional room.

Paul’s message changes that interpretation.

James apparently is not comparing offers by their final dollar amount. Nor is he requiring Minnesota to trade a rotation player to improve its proposal. That allows the Timberwolves to build their case around Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert rather than the constraints of their cap sheet.

The basketball fit is intriguing but complicated.

Edwards has become Minnesota’s primary scorer and late-game initiator. Ball was acquired to provide the creativity and passing the offense lacked. James would give the Timberwolves another elite decision-maker, but all three are most effective when empowered to control possessions.

Minnesota must convince James that sharing those responsibilities would extend his effectiveness rather than diminish his influence.

Family Considerations Could Challenge Minnesota

Perkins said James’ decision also includes significant family input.

Savannah James is considering the practical realities of the move. Bronny James remains with the Lakers, while Bryce James is expected to play for Arizona after redshirting last season.

Minnesota cannot match the West Coast proximity available in Golden State, nor can it offer the homecoming appeal of Cleveland. Its pitch must therefore rest heavily on basketball: a talented roster, a defined path to contention and the opportunity to play alongside Edwards.

McMenamin said neither James nor Paul knows which option will ultimately prevail.

The Timberwolves can afford to remain patient because they are not being asked to reconfigure their roster. Their offer is known, and their core is in place.

Now James must decide whether Minnesota provides the fit—and the ending—he wants.