Timberwolves Dealt LeBron James Setback After Rich Paul Update

The Minnesota Timberwolves remain in the LeBron James sweepstakes.

The latest update from James’ longtime agent, however, suggests Minnesota is chasing three Eastern Conference teams as one of the NBA’s most consequential free-agency decisions stretches into its fourth week.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Monday that James has received all the information he requested from interested teams. Although the Timberwolves are among five franchises awaiting his answer, Charania said the four-time NBA champion’s attention has centered primarily on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

That leaves Minnesota alive, but outside the apparent leading group.

“My understanding, though, over the last couple of weeks is that the focus has been primarily on the Eastern Conference teams, being Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia,” Charania said on NBA Today.

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Rich Paul Says LeBron James Has Not Decided

Charania said he spoke Monday morning with Rich Paul, James’ longtime agent and the chief executive of Klutch Sports.

Paul made clear that the process has moved beyond team presentations and information gathering. Every finalist has made its pitch, leaving the ultimate choice to James.

“The choice is LeBron James’ right now,” Charania said. “It’s up to him on a choice of which team he wants to play for. All of the information is in. The teams are set. Everyone’s made their moves.”

James has not selected his next team, Charania added, and there is no timetable for a decision.

That update ran contrary to speculation from former Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley, who wrote on social media Monday morning, “Rumor has it Bron makes his decision today!!!”

Beverley did not identify the source of the rumor. Charania’s subsequent report, based on his conversation with Paul, indicated that neither a decision nor a firm announcement date had been established.

The Cavaliers, Heat, Sixers, Golden State Warriors and Timberwolves are the five teams still waiting, according to Charania. James’ extended process also has affected other free agents and potential transactions around the league.

Timberwolves Still Have Anthony Edwards Pitch

Minnesota’s continued inclusion confirms that its recruitment has not been dismissed.

The Timberwolves can offer James an opportunity to join Anthony Edwards, one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, and immediately pursue another championship in the Western Conference. Minnesota president Tim Connelly and coach Chris Finch have publicly emphasized the franchise’s recent success, organizational culture and basketball fit.

Edwards also delivered his own recruiting pitch Friday at Fanatics Fest in New York.

After receiving a James trading card while visiting the Topps booth, Edwards looked toward the camera and said, “Bron Bron, come to Minnesota. We got your card.”

But Edwards had already acknowledged that Minnesota appeared to be trailing the perceived favorites. When told James could still surprise the NBA, Edwards replied, “That’s how I feel.”

Charania’s latest reporting supports that assessment.

Minnesota Faces Difficult Final Push

James would fill an obvious need in Minnesota’s frontcourt after trading away both Julius Randle and Naz Reid, while adding another elite playmaker alongside Edwards. The Timberwolves could also offer him a reduced offensive burden on a roster built to contend immediately.

The problem is that Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia appear to have commanded most of James’ attention during the final stage of his process.

Minnesota has not been eliminated. Neither has Golden State.

But with James holding every necessary piece of information and no further presentations expected, the Timberwolves may have little left to do beyond wait.

For now, Minnesota remains one of five possible destinations. Paul’s update indicates it is not among the three receiving James’ strongest consideration.