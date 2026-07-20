Former Timberwolves Guard Drops LeBron James Decision Hint

Patrick Beverley remains connected to Minnesota even three teams and several seasons after his memorable run with the Timberwolves.

On Monday, the veteran guard gave Wolves fans another reason to monitor LeBron James’ free agency.

“Rumor has it Bron makes his decision today!!!” Beverley wrote on X, adding an eyes emoji.

Beverley did not cite a source or identify which team James might choose. The post should be treated as a rumor rather than confirmation that an announcement will come Monday.

Still, Beverley owns a unique connection to two central figures in Minnesota’s pursuit.

He became a fan favorite while helping the Timberwolves reach the 2022 playoffs, memorably celebrating their play-in victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Beverley then spent part of the following season as James’ teammate with the Lakers before being traded to the Orlando Magic.

That history gives his post added intrigue, although there is no indication Beverley received the information directly from James.

Patrick Beverley’s Hint Matches Reported Timeline

The timing of Beverley’s message aligns with recent reporting that James has entered the final stage of his free-agent process.

ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin said Friday that multiple sources familiar with James’ thinking believed he was “truly getting much closer to a decision.”

McMenamin suggested an announcement could come Sunday, Monday or Tuesday after James completed his information-gathering process and discussed the finalists with his family.

James offered a similar hint during Fanatics Fest in New York.

“I won’t hold you guys up too much longer,” James said.

ESPN insider Shams Charania previously listed Minnesota among five teams James was considering, along with Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia and Golden State. Minnesota, however, has not received the same recent momentum as some of those rivals.

That did not prevent Anthony Edwards from making one more public recruiting pitch.

Anthony Edwards Wants LeBron James in Minnesota

During an appearance with ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi at Fanatics Fest, Edwards acknowledged that Minnesota did not appear to be among James’ leading options.

“I have nothing to say about it because I seen his top three teams, so we’re not in it,” Edwards said.

But when Negandhi suggested James could surprise everyone, Edwards did not dismiss the possibility.

“That’s how I feel,” he said.

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Edwards later received a James trading card while visiting the Topps booth and used the moment to send a direct invitation.

“Bron Bron, come to Minnesota,” Edwards said. “We got your card.”

The delivery was playful, but the message matched the pitch Minnesota president Tim Connelly and coach Chris Finch have made.

Connelly cited the organization’s coaching, fans and recent success. Finch pointed to James’ potential fit alongside Edwards and Minnesota’s opening at power forward.

Timberwolves Can Offer LeBron a Defined Role

Minnesota cannot match Cleveland’s hometown connection or Miami’s shared championship history with James. Golden State also offers proximity to James’ family in Los Angeles.

The Timberwolves can pitch a roster built around Edwards, a superstar entering his prime who is capable of handling the nightly scoring burden.

James would give Minnesota another playmaker, a physical frontcourt presence and the postseason experience needed to elevate a team that already views itself as a contender.

Beverley’s post offered no evidence that the Timberwolves have moved up James’ list. It merely suggested the wait could end Monday.

But after public pitches from Connelly, Finch and Edwards, Minnesota has made its position unmistakable.

If James has one surprise remaining, the Timberwolves still want to be it.