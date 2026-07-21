Timberwolves Get Candid LeBron James Update From Rich Paul

The Minnesota Timberwolves have assembled one of the NBA’s most intriguing recruiting pitches for LeBron James.

Anthony Edwards represents the present and future. LaMelo Ball offers another elite playmaker. Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels anchor the defense, and coach Chris Finch has publicly acknowledged that James would fit.

None of it entitles Minnesota—or anyone else—to a quick answer.

Rich Paul, James’ longtime agent, defended the extended decision-making process Tuesday and asked fans to remain patient while James chooses the team for his 24th NBA season.

“This is a very important choice for him, and you cannot rush it,” Paul said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I think he’s earned the right not to be rushed.”

The Timberwolves remain among the teams pursuing James after he told the Los Angeles Lakers that he intends to play elsewhere next season.

Timberwolves Have Made Their Pitch

Minnesota has reportedly intensified its pursuit and contacted James’ representatives directly.

The franchise’s basketball argument changed dramatically after it acquired Ball from the Charlotte Hornets. Placing James alongside Ball and Edwards would give Finch three high-level creators, allowing James to conserve energy and operate as a connector rather than carrying an offense for an entire season.

Edwards, a four-time All-Star and the 2026 All-Star Game MVP, would also give James an established young superstar capable of handling the largest scoring burden.

Finch said James “would be the fit” when asked about the possibility earlier this month.

Paul’s latest comments, however, suggest the Timberwolves have nothing left to add. James has received the relevant information from interested teams, and the process has moved from recruitment to personal deliberation.

“I have a job to do to set the table for him, but it’s his choice,” Paul said.

Adam Silver Waiting to Finish NBA Schedule

The wait has become significant enough to affect the NBA’s operations.

Commissioner Adam Silver said the league needs clarity on James’ destination before finalizing the 2026-27 schedule. His presence in Minnesota would increase the Timberwolves’ national television profile and turn games against the Lakers, Cavaliers and Warriors into immediate attractions.

Paul said he and Silver have discussed the scheduling complications.

“We understand where the league is at and things of that nature as it pertains to the schedule,” Paul said.

Understanding the problem, however, does not mean allowing it to dictate James’ timetable.

LeBron James Weighing ‘Layered’ Decision

Minnesota can offer championship potential and an opportunity to play with Edwards, one of the league’s ascendant faces. But Paul emphasized that James is not making a purely basketball decision.

Family and business considerations will also shape the outcome. That could complicate Minnesota’s pursuit despite the strength of its roster.

“This man had a very important, layered decision to make across business, across family, across basketball,” Paul said.

James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds last season. Even at 41, his playmaking and postseason experience could transform a Timberwolves team attempting to break through in the Western Conference.

Paul denied that James is deliberately manipulating public interest and said he does not know what James will decide.

“I don’t know,” Paul said. “I wish I did know.”